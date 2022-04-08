VIDEO: Local businessman blasts into space on ISS mission

Axiom-1 launch The Dragon spacecraft lifted off from Kennedy Space Center launch pad 39-A at 11:17 a.m. (Axiom Space)

Today, the first-ever private crew was sent into space to travel to the International Space Station, along with local entrepreneur Larry Connor.

Conner piloted the spacecraft and included three other members.

The flight took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday morning without any problems.

The crew is expected to dock at the International Space Station at 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

Watch the launch again below:

