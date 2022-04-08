ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dynamic rivers contributed to Amazon's rich bird diversity

By American Museum of Natural History
Cover picture for the articleOne of the most contentious questions in evolutionary biology is, how did the Amazon become so rich in species? A new study focused on birds examines how the movements of rivers in the Amazon have contributed to that area's exceptional biological diversity. The research team, led by the American Museum of...

