ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Video of shooting of homicide suspect

wdbr.com
 2 days ago

PANA, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police have released video of a state trooper’s fatal shooting of a man suspected in the slayings of...

wdbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Graphic video shows suspects shoot 16-year-old walking with young child in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Albert and Marquette Streets in Racine on Sunday, March 20. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Graphic video obtained by CBS 58 appears to shows a vehicle pull over and two suspects are seen getting out. The suspects are seen shooting at a 16-year-old boy walking down the sidewalk who was holding hands with a young child, one suspect shoots point-blank at the victim. The child runs off in fear. Police say the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Pana, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Illinois State Police#Ap
CBS New York

2 arrested in stray-bullet shooting that killed 61-year-old

NEW YORK -- Police on Friday announced the arrests of two men who were charged in the stray-bullet shooting death of 61-year-old Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo in the Bronx on Monday.Donald Johnson, 20, and Rakell Hampton, 33, were charged with murder, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said."Both men are residents of the Bronx. Both have lengthy criminal histories," Sewell said. "As I said at the scene of this crime, this is another example of pointless violence on the streets of our city.Soriano De-Perdomo was shot in the back Monday night when two groups opened fire on each other down the block on 188th Street off the Grand Concourse.Soriano De-Perdomo's death came less than a week after 12-year-old Kade Lewin was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, and just days before that, a 3-year-old was shot in the shoulder while leaving day care but survived.Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Launch Homicide Investigation Over Suspected Road-Rage Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police homicide detectives are investigating a suspected road-rage shooting that injured a tow truck driver on U.S. Route 50 on Saturday, according to authorities. The shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between the tow truck driver and another driver around 5:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George’s County, police said. The tow truck driver and the other driver were arguing when that person fired a round into the tow truck, according to authorities. An ambulance took the tow truck driver to a local hospital. Police do not believe that the tow truck driver and gunman knew each other prior to engaging in a verbal dispute. U.S. Route 50 was closed for several hours following the shooting, police said. Maryland State Police homicide detectives are leading the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. The case remains under investigation.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
KTUL

Creek County deputies identify suspect in Sapulpa homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Creek County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Sapulpa. Deputies say one person has died. Creek County Deputy Fred Clark said it's "pretty rare" and that they don't have much violent crime in Creek County. The sheriff's office says the public should not be...
CREEK COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy