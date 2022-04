Tacos Tacos Tacos has been closed temporarily since October of 2021. Fans of the popular eatery (or tacos in general), here is a reason to celebrate!. Robert Giuliani, the owner of Tacos Tacos Tacos told the Duluth News Tribune he is going to re-open, but in a new location. The restaurant, currently at 108 East Superior Street, had to close when the lease for that address ended. They've since found a new home, not far from where they previously operated.

DULUTH, MN ・ 27 DAYS AGO