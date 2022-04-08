ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Killingly’s Board of Education chairwoman resigns after parents ask for investigation

By Jenn Brink
 2 days ago

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – The chairwoman of the Killingly Board of Education resigned Friday morning.

In a one-sentence letter to the town clerk, Janice Joly did not say why she resigned.

“Please be advised that effective immediately, on Friday, April 8, 2022, I am resigning my position as a member of the Killingly Board of Education,” Joly wrote.

Joly’s resignation comes after the board rejected a proposal during a March 16 meeting to open a school-based mental health center, which would offer behavioral and mental health services to students at no cost to the district.

Dozens of parents filed a complaint with the state against the Killingly Board of Education, saying the board is blocking their kids from getting the services they need in school.

