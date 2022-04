(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a new law that will overhaul the US Postal Service’s finances and allow the agency to modernize its service. The Postal Service Reform Act, which enjoyed a rare wave of bipartisan support in the House and Senate, bolsters an agency that is “as essential as it ever was,” the President said before signing the legislation. “Today, we enshrine in law our recognition that the Postal Service is fundamental,” Biden said. But what exactly is in the law, and how will it affect most Americans? Here’s what you need to know: What’s in the law? The Postal Service...

