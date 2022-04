GLEN BURNIE (WJZ) — A double tragedy struck a family Wednesday when police say a young man shot and killed his father in a hospital parking lot before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life. Police said the victim, 39-year-old Kintrell McEachern Sr., was shot multiple times and as he lay dying in the parking lot at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, his son, 24-year-old Kintrell McEachern Jr., drove off. Radio transmissions among first responders revealed that the shooting happened in the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. and that the son left the...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 24 DAYS AGO