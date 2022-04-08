ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Meet the National Champions at the KU Basketball Barnstorming Tour in Wichita

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTjZx_0f3ckmZW00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Champion Kansas Jayhawks are headed on a barnstorming tour starting in Wichita.

Sixth Man Strategies , a Name and Image Likeness group that works with the players, will host all 18 Jayhawks at Wichita East High School on April 23, 2022, and tickets are on sale now .

Kansas memorabilia will be on sale in a live and silent auction along with other meet-and-greet opportunities with players. The most expensive ticket features a VIP dinner with the team.

Tickets range from $30 to $125.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Wichita, KS
Basketball
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
KSN News

Wichita man dies from forklift accident near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 32-year-old Wichita man who was involved in a forklift accident near downtown Wichita has died. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), shortly before 9:30 a.m. on March 31, officers responded to a call of a workplace accident in the 500 block of S. St. Francis St. Officers located Brian […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why Kansas turnpike bridges are being raised

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you are a regular on the Kansas Turnpike, you probably have taken notice of minor construction delays as you pass under bridges from Emporia to Topeka. That is because several of those bridges are being raised to accommodate commercial traffic, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority. Construction crews are disconnecting […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barnstorming#Ksnw#Image Likeness#Wichita East High School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Wind topples vehicles on Kansas roads

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wind is creating dangerous conditions for drivers Thursday. Strong gusts are kicking up dust and reducing visibility in some areas. The gusts are also strong enough in some areas to topple tractor-trailers and campers. The Kansas Highway Patrol posted a picture of a truck on its side on U.S. Interstate 70, […]
KSN News

Garden Plain man dies in Butler County truck crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the two truck drivers who died when their tractor-trailers crashed Monday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on April 4, at Southwest 150th and Santa Fe Lake Road, also known as Salter Road. Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff […]
KSN News

KSN News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy