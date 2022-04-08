Meet the National Champions at the KU Basketball Barnstorming Tour in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Champion Kansas Jayhawks are headed on a barnstorming tour starting in Wichita.

Sixth Man Strategies , a Name and Image Likeness group that works with the players, will host all 18 Jayhawks at Wichita East High School on April 23, 2022, and tickets are on sale now .

Kansas memorabilia will be on sale in a live and silent auction along with other meet-and-greet opportunities with players. The most expensive ticket features a VIP dinner with the team.

Tickets range from $30 to $125.

