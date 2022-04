OSBOURN PARK 1, HYLTON 0: Zack Durick singled to right field to score Cole Garrison for the game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning Saturday. Chase Allen was the winning pitcher. He struck out five and allowed one hit and three walks in the final two innings. Bobby Shearin started the game and struck out 12 in seven innings, while allowing two hits and one walk. Osbourn Park is 3-3.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO