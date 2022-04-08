ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

One dead in early morning tractor trailer fire

By Emily Venuti
cnyhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOMER, NY (WIVT) – New York State Police, along with multiple fire departments, responded to a tractor-trailer on fire with...

www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Man and woman dead after wreck that left pickup truck submerged in local canal

On April 3rd, 2022, Idaho State Police received reports of a vehicle in a canal at 7:04 AM on N 3145 E, just north of County Line Road, near Osgood. At some time in the early morning hours of April 3rd, 2022, a 2008 Ford F150 was travelling northbound on River Road near County Line Road. The vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway and came to a stop, submerged in a canal. A 37-year-old male and a 35-year-old female, both from Ammon, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. Both occupants succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. Idaho State Police were assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Roberts EMS and Idaho Falls Fire Department. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
ACCIDENTS
WRIC - ABC 8News

Six people confirmed dead in I-81 pile-up crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have confirmed six people have died due to the pile-up crash on I-81 that occurred Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Helicopters had […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Homer, NY
Accidents
City
Homer, NY
Homer, NY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Tractor#Accident
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

‘I Did That’ Biden Stickers Cause Fight, Arrest At PA Gas Station

A Pennsylvania man was caught in the act of placing the infamous “I did that” Joe Biden stickers on a gas pump and got in a fight with employee that saw him, police say. Manor Township police were called to a report of an irate man yelling, and causing a disturbance at the gas pumps of the Turkey Hill located at 1503 Columbia Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to a release by the department.
MANOR, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy