ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

World Naked Bike Ride to return to Portland in July

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9OgL_0f3cjci300

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 will not cancel this summer’s World Naked Bike Ride in Portland.

According to the event’s website , riders in the Rose City will be asked to wear masks — vaccinated or not — but all other clothing is optional for the free July 30 event.

Shoes and helmets are still recommended, although participants can “strip down to whatever level will maximize your fun,” the website reads. “We wouldn’t presume to tell you what that level is.”

Baseball is back! Hillsboro Hops season opener starts tonight

Every year, with the exception of the past two due to the pandemic, thousands in Portland and cities across the world strip down and ride their bikes to bring awareness to causes like bicyclist safety and pollution.

The ride is just one of many summer bike events within Portland’s Pedalpalooza.

Portland organizers asked people living outside the metro area not to come to the city just for the event.

Details released on the 2022 ride are currently limited, and the exact starting line has yet to be announced. For more information, visit the Portland World Naked Bike Ride’s FAQ section here , or follow the Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
B102.7

Is It Illegal To Ride Your Bike On The Road In South Dakota?

Sometimes when you see something you can't believe, you think your mind is playing tricks on you. Last year when I was driving home, I noticed something rather strange and crazy...a cyclist riding his bike along 57th Street in Sioux Falls with the other cars on the road. I know you're probably thinking what’s so strange and crazy about that particular situation?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Naked Bike Ride#Bike#Pollution#Hillsboro Hops#Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

The Muslim women learning to ride a bike in their 40s

"It's as easy as riding a bike" goes the old saying. But what if you didn't learn to cycle as a child?. The humble bike is promoted as a greener form of transport in an age of climate change. But for some, it come with barriers. A group in Glasgow...
RELIGION
Queens Post

Innovative New Bike Parking Pilot to Come to Astoria in July

A new bike parking concept will be piloted in five locations across New York City this spring/summer with one of those locations being in Astoria. The Department of Transportation held a press conference on West 14th Street in Manhattan Friday where it announced that a Brooklyn-based company will be placing a curbside pod for secure bike parking in five high profile bicycling spots around the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Z107.3

The ‘Endless Yard Sale’ In Orrington Returns In July

It's Maine tradition to spend a lazy Saturday, or Sunday, cruising around and checking out yard sales. As they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure, so with that in mind, there is a huge event coming this July, that will satisfy the yard sale lover in you. You...
ORRINGTON, ME
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy