Cory Jobe, the current President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, used to be the State of Illinois tourism director for five years. During those years, Jobe never realized how important tourism traffic was for small businesses within those communities. "The Main Street experience and meeting owners when you walk into a place is a unique experience you don't find everywhere," Jobe said. "The small business story is the one we tell. Our area is so unique and diverse that it's a great story to tell the visitors."

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO