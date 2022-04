ESTERO, Fla.– An injured sea turtle was rescued by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) officials Friday afternoon.

The turtle was rescued by LCSO’s marine unit in Estero Bay.

The unit rescued the injured sea turtle onto their vessel and transported the animal to a nearby dock where FWC officials met up with them.

The current condition of the sea turtle is unknown at this time.