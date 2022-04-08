ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Two more suspects wanted in killing of 37-year-old

By Steven Masso
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMoHC_0f3ch2Hg00

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is looking for two more individuals in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man.

The suspects were identified as Aracely Arredondo, 44, and Hector Manuel Gonzalez, 29. They are wanted on charges of capital murder, according to a post by HCSO.

HCSO confirmed to ValleyCentral that the individuals are wanted in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez.

PREVIOUS: Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

This comes after HCSO made four arrests in connection to the investigation. Jorge Arrendondo Jr., Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested on charges of capital murder.

Aracely Arredondo is described as 5 feet 3 inches in height, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her lost known location was Edinburg.

Hector Gonzales is described as 5 feet 5 inches in height, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known location was Edinburg.

On March 25, a kidnapping was reported and deputies responded to the area of Mile 22 1/2 and Sunflower Road in rural Edinburg.

While at the scene, deputies learned that there was an SUV on fire near Mile 22 1/2 and Val Verde Road.

A burning body was found inside the vehicle.

Satire McAllen PD page claims UTRGV paid Drake imposter to perform concert

Investigators learned that four masked men entered the home of Martinez, took him from the house and killed him. An autopsy showed he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Martinez was found inside of a burnt GMC Envoy. The owner of the Envoy was tracked down and told investigators they traded the SUV for another vehicle with a man and woman. The woman told the GMC owner they were going to make the vehicle “disappear.”

Those with information on Aracely Arredondo and Gonzalez are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956)-383-8114.

One may also contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-8477. Information provided may lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Thursday shooting results in loss of teen

SAN ANGELO, Texas -The San Angelo Police Department was dispatched to a call on Thursday, March 17th around 3:35 p.m. at the 900 block of Crenshaw. Once officers arrived on the scene, CPR was started on a 16-year-old male who had a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a release from SAPD. The victim […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hidalgo County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hidalgo County, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
Vice

‘If There Is No Body, There Is No Crime’: 21 Bodies Found in a Mass Grave

The discovery of 21 bodies this week in a clandestine grave in the northern Mexican state of Sonora happened thanks to an anonymous tip. A man told the group of women looking for their missing family members to take an excavator to the backyard of an ordinary-looking house in a low-income neighborhood in Ciudad Obregón, a six-hour drive from the U.S.-Mexico border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Mile 22#Brown Hair#Valleycentral#Mcallen Pd#Utrgv
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC 15 News

Body of kidnapped US teen recovered in Mexico

A San Diego mother says the body of her teenage son has been recovered in Tijuana, Mexico nearly two years after he was kidnapped. In May of 2020, photos show 19-year-old Miguel Rendon after he crossed into Tijuana to see his mother, who was living there at the time. More than two weeks later, his mother, Emma Medrano Gallardo says he returned to Mexico to visit his girlfriend and surprise his mother.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Child left in hotel room while parents drink in bar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people late last week after a child was found alone in a hotel room. Laura Maples, 29, and Ronald Rollie, 32, have both been charged with Endangering/Abandoning a child.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 9:30 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to Ramada Inn at […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly motorcycle crash victim remember

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Tonight, friends and loved ones are remembering a man who police said died after a motorcycle crash last Friday morning. Odessa Police said 58-year-old Clyde Frank Morgan was killed after a motorcycle crash on I-20 at FM 1936. Police are still investigating what exactly happened in the crash. A close friend […]
ODESSA, TX
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Trial Day 2 Reveals Gruesome Details of How Carlos Galvan was Killed

SAN ANGELO, TX – The second day of the state vs Nathanial Gonzalez's manslaughter trial was filled with witness statements from detectives with the San Angelo Police Department. Gonzalez, 21, of San Angelo, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Carlos Galvan. To catch up on what happened on...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy