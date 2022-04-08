ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders go defense in Peter Schrager's 1.0 mock draft

By Ivan Lambert
 3 days ago
While the Washington Commanders still own the No. 11 draft position in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager has produced his first mock draft.

The player taken just ahead of the Commanders in the No. 10 position is Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, making Williams the first receiver off of Schrager’s draft board.

Schrager has the Commanders remaining at No. 11 and selecting Notre Dame safety, Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton is 6-foot-4 and 220 lbs, and he recorded a 38-inch vertical jump. So he is quite an athlete. Here is Schrager’s rationale:

“Hamilton is a Ron Rivera-type player: Smart, competitive and a leader. He immediately boosts the Commanders’ defense and is that dude behind their loaded front. Hamilton’s 40 time has gotten a lot of press, but he’s a true captain of a defense, and the film reveals his intelligence. Hamilton’s awesome instincts far outweigh his speed in the dash.”

For the sake of dialog, it might be interesting to reveal who was still available for Washington at the No. 11 position and how that relates to some of their needs.

Derek Stingley Jr., the LSU cornerback went next to the Vikings (12) and Devin Lloyd, Utah inside linebacker followed at No. 13 to the Houston Texans.

Wide receivers Drake London (USC), Garrett Wilson (Ohio St.) and Chris Olave (Ohio St.) were selected at No. 15, 16 and 17 respectively.

Schrager’s first quarterback off the board was Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, who was selected by the Carolina Panthers at No. 6. Schrager predicts three other quarterbacks are selected in the first round. He has Malik Willis (Liberty) going to the Steelers at No.20, Matt Corral (Mississippi) going at No. 30 by the Seahawks in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) is taken in the final No. 32 spot by the Detroit Lions.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas stays put at No. 7 in latest D1Baseball top 25

Texas remains at No. 7 in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings after a 3-1 week that included a top 25 series victory over TCU. Pete Hansen set the tone for the weekend set with a complete game, two-hit shutout against the Frogs on Friday night. Texas dropped game two of the series but was able to bounce back to clinch the series on Sunday.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Senior day: Lady Vols defeat Kentucky

Tennessee (12-7, 6-5 SEC) defeated Kentucky, 4-0, Sunday on senior day at Barksdale Stadium. “It was a pretty good day,” Lady Vols’ associate tennis head coach Jarryd Chaplin said following the match. “It was encouraging that we had those three singles points and a fourth getting close with two more battling out there.”
KENTUCKY STATE
