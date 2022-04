ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In honor of the department’s 146th anniversary, Elmira Police will adopt a new departmental flag at the start of next month. In a memorandum to the department, EPD Chief Anthony Alvernaz explained that the flag will represent “the pride and honor the department has serving the people” of Elmira. It will be raised at the Fallen Officer’s Memorial in Wisner Park on May 30, 2022 and carried by the Honor Guard in the annual Memorial Day Parade.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO