Joplin, MO

Teen was waving hands in the air before crashing and overturning, police say

By Luke Sachetta
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — A car slid into a ditch off of North Schifferdecker Ave early Friday morning and flipped on it’s side.

Authorities said the 17-year-old driver of the white convertible BMW was traveling along Schifferdecker at speeds of near 70mph before going off the roadway just before 9:30.

That’s when the teen’s vehicle caught the ditch and lost control, sliding in gravel and dirt and ultimately coming to a stop on it’s side after overturning.

The driver of the vehicle only suffered minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The top of the convertible was also down.

An officer at the scene told us the teen had her hands in the air, waving to her car’s music as she approached the turn.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

