Springfield, MA

STCC School of Health seeks bone marrow donors as part of ‘Be the Match’ event

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Springfield Technical Community College School of Health and Patient Simulation will host a “Be the Match” event April 25 in Building 20 where people can stop by to swab the inside of their mouths and do their part to save lives. The School of Health is...

KSAT 12

Bone marrow donation bonds San Antonio nurse, patient for life

SAN ANTONIO – Every day for the last seven years, Dorothy “Dot” Ward has called the apheresis center at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center her office. “We actually do is collect peripheral blood stem cells from donors that have become a DNA genetic match for patients that are suffering some form of blood cancer,” Ward, a cellular therapy nurse, said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sandusky Register

Local woman seeks kidney donor

SANDUSKY — A local woman needs a hero to give her the gift of life. Alejandra "Ali" Valentin is in renal failure and needs a kidney donation. Valentin, a 2016 Perkins High School graduate, was diagnosed with lupus when she was 15. Then in 2019, the lupus triggered Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.
SANDUSKY, OH
KRGV

Students at UTRGV School of Medicine discover next steps as part of Match Day

Future doctors from the UTRGV School of Medicine found out where they will continue their medical education as part of the university’s Match Day. “This is the next stepping stone in the journey to becoming a physician,” university dean Dr. Michael Hocker said. “So they will be graduating here in a few months, and then they will be going to residency programs.
EDUCATION
Springfield, MA
Health
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Health
WISH-TV

Families share 2 girls’ experiences with bone marrow transplants

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 10,000 children younger than 15 will be diagnosed with some form of cancer this year. Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health is one of the top hospitals in the country in treating pediatric cancer. Each year, Riley treats an average of 200 children with childhood cancer and provides care for about 350 ongoing cancer patients.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque business helping find bone marrow match for 7-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – To hear people talk about Jax Ramirez, you would never know he’s battling a serious illness. But the Pennsylvania boy has been living with diabetes and IPEX, a rare autoimmune disease for most of his young life. Story continues below. Crime: Suspect to face...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Person
Susan Schneider
MedicalXpress

How bone marrow contributes to the development of atherosclerosis

The activation of the bone marrow appears to play a key role in the origin and development of atherosclerosis, the pathological process underlying cardiovascular conditions such as myocardial infarction and stroke. A study carried out by scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and led by cardiologists Valentín Fuster and Borja Ibáñez suggests that the bone marrow is activated in response to known cardiovascular risk factors. In the study, published in the European Heart Journal, the researchers show that these risk factors lead to an increase in the number of circulating inflammatory cells, which go on to trigger the initiation and subsequent progression of atherosclerotic disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Vicksburg Post

Champions For Health event to promote community health and safety

One of the most important things a person can do is get recommended health screenings, where potential problems could be addressed before they become harder to treat. To encourage residents to get their recommended screenings and to facilitate the power of prevention, the city of Vicksburg will be sponsoring Champions For Health, a free community health and safety fair.
VICKSBURG, MS
#Bone Marrow#Transplants#Leukemia#Stcc School Of Health#The School Of Health#Sims
MedicalXpress

Bone marrow cancer discovery points to potential drug targets

New research from Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine finds that patients with ASXL1-mutant chronic myelomonocytic leukemia—an uncommon type of cancer of the bone marrow—have distinctive epigenetic changes that can activate harmful genes and cause the cancer to grow faster. The ASXL1 genetic mutation also can transform the disease into the more aggressive acute myeloid leukemia.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science

