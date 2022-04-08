Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning now in effect until 10 PM this evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224 and 226 through 233, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont County, Teller County, the I-25 corridor, and Crowley, Otero and eastern Las Animas counties Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Noon until 8 PM MDT Monday for for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 227 through 237, which includes most of the eastern plains of southeast Colorado Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 228 through 237 which includes most of the eastern plains of southeast Colorado RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228...230...231...232...233 AND 235 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228...230...231...232...233 AND 235 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228...230...231...232...233 AND 235 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 228...230...231...232 233...234 and 235. * Winds...South 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Timing...Until 10 PM MDT this evening, and again Noon until 8 PM MDT Monday. Watch is in effect for Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

