Albany, NY

NY liquor stores can remain open on Christmas thanks to Hochul, Albany budget deal

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Well here’s a bit of early holiday cheer.

Tucked in the state’s bloated $220 billion budget deal reached by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Albany’s legislative leaders is a provision that will allow liquor stores to open on Christmas.

While many New Yorkers may not have realized their favorite wine shop was legally barred from opening on Dec. 25, the spirited move came as a modest concession to the liquor store industry from Hochul, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Westchester) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), who approved the extension of popular “booze to go” sales for restaurants and pubs launched during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The liquor store industry opposed the alcohol-to-go measure, arguing that allowing eateries to sell booze to go with food takes money out of their pockets.

“Thank God, liquor stores are now open Christmas Day!” one veteran lobbyist said sarcastically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLJNK_0f3cf01I00 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul talks about the state budget on April 7, 2022.Hans Pennink

“It was part of a package that includes alcohol to go, Christmas Day sales, increasing access to licenses and establishing a commission to address the SLA [State Liquor Authority],” explained state Sen. Diane Savino (D-Staten Island).

Hochul wanted cocktails-to-go to become permanent. As a compromise, the legislature agreed to a three-year extension and cocktails can only be sold to go as part of meals. Sales of bottles are prohibited.

The Metropolitan Package Store Association, which represents liquor stores, issued a tepid statement on the booze-to-go compromise.

“We appreciate the governor, Senate and Assembly recognizing the need to be measured in how they finalized the new To-Go Law,” said Steve Malito, counsel to the Metropolitan Package Store Association.

A liquor store industry source said liquor stores can open on Christmas and the new law will allow them to extend hours of operation.

Last month, the group’s executive director, Michael Correra , called booze-to-go “an attack” on the industry and vowed to vigorously “fight” it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BW1Ox_0f3cf01I00 Some liquor stores are against the “booze-to-go provision.”Getty Images

“We are just trying to survive. We are the last businesses on Main Street. The governor has decided drinks to go will help the restaurant industry without hurting us. We disagree,” he said.

“I hope only the best for restaurants. But don’t take my revenue. This is a revenue grab,” he fumed. “We will fight this tooth and nail. The governor has an opinion. The legislature might have a different opinion.”

