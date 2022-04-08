Large crowds gather in Greensboro for opening night of ‘Hamilton’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been a long time coming, but it’s finally here. “Hamilton” is live at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Some people bought their tickets months ago, and like Aaron Burr’s character famously sings in the play, they were willing to wait for it.

This time, instead of traveling to the bigger cities for fun, people from out of town are traveling to Greensboro.

They saw a chance to see one of the most popular plays of the last decade, and they weren’t throwing away their shot.

Tickets for the show are available at TangerCenter.com . The production is set to run from April 6 to 24, 2022.

