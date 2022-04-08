Newcastle 1-0 Wolves: Chris Wood makes visitors pay the penalty as the Magpies striker smashes Eddie Howe's side TEN points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone

When you have cost a fiercely debated £25million and are yet to score a goal at St James’ Park, a penalty in front of the Gallowgate End late in the second half has a make-or-break feel to it. This could well be the making of Chris Wood as a Newcastle United player.

He looked nervous, judging by a run up longer than the 12 yards he had to kick the ball. The approach suggested power, a blast to blast away the anxiety of a moment that could as good as secure his new club’s Premier League status.

Instead, Wood deceived us all - including goalkeeper Jose Sa - with a measured place not far off centre. His celebration - a roar eclipsing anything from the terraces - betrayed his relief, for he had gone five matches without a goal here since joining from Burnley in January.

Newcastle United players celebrate opening the scoring in their 1-0 win over Wolves

Chris Wood won a penalty kick 20 minutes from the end after being brought down by Jose Sa

Wood then picked himself up to net from the penalty spot and grab the winning goal

The January signing celebrates scoring his first goal on home soil for Newcastle

The striker, it should also be noted, had won the spot-kick, cannily inviting the 72nd-minute challenge from Sa before lifting the ball - but not his own legs - beyond the boot of the sliding keeper.

Eddie Howe has seen fit to repeatedly defend the Kiwi in recent weeks, his argument being that all-round performance negated the need for goals. At last, though, an admission.

‘I have spoken about how valued he is to the team many times,’ said Howe. ‘But you need to score as a striker. I was pleased he wanted the penalty. When you haven’t scored at home, than can be a difficult weight.’

The win, in turn, feels like a weight lifted for Newcastle, who are now 10 points clear of the bottom three. On the back of three straight defeats, it was needed.

During Sunday’s 5-1 loss at Spurs, they looked like a team in need of some home comforts after a more than a month on the road. Given the way in which they have fed off the love of a home crowd - only Manchester City have won here since October - you anticipated a response. Yes, it arrived eventually, but not before an evening of toil.

The Magpies though started on the back foot when Ryan Fraser picked up an injury

Just 13 minutes into the contest the winger walked off injured in an early blow for the hosts

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Dubravka 6; Krafth 6, Schar 6, Burn 6, Targett 6; Shelvey 6, Bruno 7.5 (Longstaff 88), Joelinton 6.5; Fraser 5 (Almiron 13, 5.5), Wood 7, Saint-Maximin 6.5 (Murphy 90+5)

Subs not used: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Gayle

Booked: Schar

Goal: Wood 72 pen

Manager: Eddie Howe 6.5

WOLVES (3-4-3): Jose Sa 5.5; Boly 6.5, Coady 6.5, Kilman 6; Jonny 6, Joao Moutinho 6, Cundle 6, Marcal 6 (Ait-Nouri 86); Trincao 5.5 (Campbell 78), Fabio Silva 5.5, Hwang 5.5 (Neto 78)

Subs not used: Ruddy, Mosquera, Saiss, Toti Semedo, Chiquinho

Manager: Bruno Lage 5

Man of the match: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Referee: P Bankes 7

The noise inside St James’ was amplified by the ale of a Friday night setting. It did little to inspire either side during what was, at least on the pitch, a subdued first half. Indeed, television viewers would have been forgiven for switching to the golf.

A 23rd-minute disallowed Newcastle goal was the sole moment worthy of mention. Bruno Guimaraes’ role in its creation - he drove into the area and dinked over the goalkeeper before Wood turned in - was evidence as to his class. He was by far the game’s best player.

But in swapping passes with Miguel Almiron, the Brazilian’s heel had inched offside. And that’s all it was - inches. The teams were lined up for the restart before VAR found reason to revert to a goalless scoreline. In all honesty, nil-nil was just about what the opening period deserved.

At least Newcastle tried to make things happen, albeit with little success. Wolves seemed to be playing to the training-ground rule of five passes equalling a goal, such was the meaningless nature of their possession deep in their own half.

Wood thought he had netted in the first half of the game after capitalising on a loose ball

But a VAR review found his team-mate Miguel Almiron was offside in the build up

The first half proved a tight affair with little action in front of goal for either side on Friday

Howe had spent much of his pre-match press duties answering questions on the future of Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman, insists the head coach, most definitely has one on Tyneside. But his performance was at times a reminder why frustration can exist. The home fans groaned after the winger, not for the first time, set off into a cul-de-sac of gold jerseys before the break.

He had a chance to change his narrative when Bruno broke clear and pulled back for him on 65 minutes. But, from 12 yards, he lashed a similar distance over the crossbar.

Bruno Lage’s Wolves were showing a little more intent. They could not have shown any less. But they did not look like a side for whom a win would take them to within two points of the top four.

Their lack of ambition was finally punished when Newcastle broke through Joelinton and he rolled Wood in on goal before Sa’s careless lunge toppled the striker.

Lage said: ‘We really should have been more aggressive in creating chances. But I should give credit to Newcastle, they took the one they got.’

Wolves were poor throughout the game as Conor Coady barks orders at his team-mates

The visitors brought on Chem Campbell for his Premier League debut at 19 years old

But the Toon held for a deserved win as Eddie Howe congratulates his side at full-time

RE-LIVE ALL THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENED...

21:24

Newcastle United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

64min: What a chance for Newcastle, what a poor finish. Bruno Guimaraes attacks the right flank before his cross into the box finds Saint-Maximin.

Admittedly, it's slightly behind the forward, but in his attempt to volley home from 12 yards he fires dreadfully off target.

21:18

Newcastle United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

58min: Wolves looking the better team so far in this half, as Joao Moutinho brings the ball down very well on the left before his ball into the box flies just behind his team-mates and out to safety. Meanwhile at the other end, Allan Saint-Maximin fires way off target.

21:14

Newcastle United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

55min: Good play from Hwang Hee-chan. He escapes down the left and upon cutting into the box he drops a shoulder or two to see off a couple of Newcastle defenders before his eventual shot is blocked. To Wolves' credit, they are showing a little more purpose at the start of this half.

21:13

Newcastle United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

53min: Back to basics nearly gives us an opening goal. A long ball from the Newcastle defence is headed on by Chris Wood for Dan Burn, whose snapshot is straight at Jose Sa.

I'm now informed that chance is the first real shot on target of the game..

20:43

Newcastle United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

42min: One from the training ground for Newcastle, but it's without any pay-off. Jonjo Shelvey dummies taking a free-kick with Matt Targett delivering a cross into the box instead. Joelinton manages to flick the ball on for a header but there are no takers as the ball bounces wide.

20:40

Newcastle United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

39min: I'm starting to struggle staying awake now. Newcastle win a free-kick a few yards inside the Wolves half near the touchline that is pumped high towards the far post.

Marcal though heads clear, with Newcastle unable to make anything of the following recycled attack.

20:34

Newcastle United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

33min: And it remains that way too. The home crowd who were quite vocal in the build-up to this match have gone a little flat to mirror this contest.

20:22

Newcastle United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

22min: And there is what we call a half-chance in this industry. Newcastle go direct with a ball over the top and while Almiron does well to bring the ball under control he can only fire the bouncing ball over the bar and off target while under pressure.

20:15

Newcastle United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

16min: A football match rather than a last-man standing contest might break out soon. Now Joao Moutinho is down for Wolves following an innocuous collision with Bruno Guimaraes that saw him go down holding his elbow. He will though be ok to continue I suspect.

19:59

KICK-OFF: Away we go to get top flight action underway this weekend

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Darlow, Gayle, Longstaff.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jose Sa, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Jonny, Cundle, Joao Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Hwang, Silva.

Subs: Ait Nouri, Pedro Neto, Mosquera, Chiquinho, Ruddy, Nelson Semedo, Gomes, Saiss, Campbell.

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)

Bruno Guimaraes is handed a first start at St James' Park as Newcastle attempt to end their three-game Premier League losing run against Wolves.

The Brazil international and Emil Krafth replace the injured Joe Willock and Javier Manquillo in the team which started Sunday's 5-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage also makes two changes with Hwang Hee-chan and Luke Cundle coming in for Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence.