K-9 assists deputies in Alamance County meth bust
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop on Wednesday, April 6.
Michael Thomas Hickox, 54, was pulled over by Alamance County deputies for driving a car with fake registration on the 5400 block of Thompson Mill Road.
Deputies deployed a K-9 during the traffic stop, the K-9 alerted deputies to the presence of contraband in Hickox’s car.
Deputies began to search Hickox’s car and found 34.18 grams of methamphetamine.
Hickox is being charged with the following:
- One count of felony trafficking methamphetamine
- Two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine
- One count of felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling to distribute methamphetamine
- One count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Hickox is currently being held at the Alamance County Detention Center on a $100,000 secure bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
