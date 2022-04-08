ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

K-9 assists deputies in Alamance County meth bust

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zujxa_0f3ceH3100

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop on Wednesday, April 6.

Michael Thomas Hickox, 54, was pulled over by Alamance County deputies for driving a car with fake registration on the 5400 block of Thompson Mill Road.

Deputies deployed a K-9 during the traffic stop, the K-9 alerted deputies to the presence of contraband in Hickox’s car.

Deputies began to search Hickox’s car and found 34.18 grams of methamphetamine.

Hickox is being charged with the following:

  • One count of felony trafficking methamphetamine
  • Two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine
  • One count of felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling to distribute methamphetamine
  • One count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Hickox is currently being held at the Alamance County Detention Center on a $100,000 secure bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Thomas#Methamphetamine#Drug Paraphernalia#Public Safety#Wghp#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in Randolph, Chatham County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

High Point police arrest more than a dozen in ‘operation to curb violent crime and gang activity’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police made at least 12 arrests during what officers described as an “operation to curb violent crime and gang activity” in High Point, according to a High Point police news release. Officers with the Street Crimes Unit and Strategic Intelligence Unit, among others, worked together on the investigation. On Tuesday […]
HIGH POINT, NC
The Richmond Observer

Man accused of having meth, cocaine, giving fake name to Richmond County deputies

ROCKINGHAM — A man who reportedly gave a fake name when stopped by deputies was allegedly caught with meth and cocaine and had an outstanding warrant in another county. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Sunday about a suspicious vehicle riding around in East Rockingham and stopped it on the corner of Airport Road and Stillwell Street.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance County deputy hit by fleeing vehicle, driver charged with multiple felonies, sheriff’s office says

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An attempted traffic stop led to a deputy being carried over 20 feet by a suspect’s car. The sheriff’s office says that deputies attempted to stop Fredrick Dontae Slade near the intersection of Bland Boulevard and North Church Street in Burlington on Wednesday. During the stop, deputies say that Slade […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A dozen people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

Richmond County deputies respond to overdose call, make meth arrest

ROCKINGHAM — A man originally thought to have overdosed and had outstanding warrants was allegedly caught with meth over the weekend. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a suspected overdose victim in a vehicle Sunday, March 13 at a convenience store on Airport Road.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl seized in multi-department bust, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County Sheriff’s Office made a substantial narcotics bust. On April 1, deputies conducted a traffic stop and searched Jarvis James Siler’s vehicle and found a “trafficking amount” of Fentanyl and MDMA. The drugs were seized, and a search warrant was obtained for a business in Archdale operated by Siler. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Body of Wendell father found with car off New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The family of a Wendell man who hadn't been seen since he left for work Thursday shared the sad news on Monday that his body was found with his crashed car. On Sunday evening around 5 p.m., Gregory Thomas’ 2012 dark gray Honda Civic was located in a wooded area in Raleigh near New Bern Ave and Interstate 440. A body found with the car was positively identified as Thomas, and family members, who had been searching all weekend, were notified.
RALEIGH, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Hiddenite suspects charged after separate investigations

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects have been charged following separate drug-related investigations in Alexander County. Deputies were attempting a ‘paper service’ around 4 a.m. on Tuesday on Sloan Road in Hiddenite, which led to a trespassing complaint. After investigating, 33-year-old Stony Point resident Tiffany Dickerson was arrested and faces multiple charges […]
HIDDENITE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy