K-9 assists deputies in Alamance County meth bust

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop on Wednesday, April 6.

Michael Thomas Hickox, 54, was pulled over by Alamance County deputies for driving a car with fake registration on the 5400 block of Thompson Mill Road.

Deputies deployed a K-9 during the traffic stop, the K-9 alerted deputies to the presence of contraband in Hickox’s car.

Deputies began to search Hickox’s car and found 34.18 grams of methamphetamine.

Hickox is being charged with the following:

One count of felony trafficking methamphetamine

Two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine

One count of felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling to distribute methamphetamine

One count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Hickox is currently being held at the Alamance County Detention Center on a $100,000 secure bond.

