ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

At Tampa Bay Rays game, check out the shoes on Joey Krehbiel

By Sharon Kennedy Wynne
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdWvu_0f3ceFHZ00
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Joey Krehbiel, a Seminole High School grad, is wearing these specially designed cleats as the Rays play the Orioles this weekend. His agent connected him with Eckerd College student Abby O’Donnell, who runs a side business designing shoes. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

When the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles this weekend, check out the feet of Orioles relief pitcher Joey Krehbiel. The Seminole High School grad and former Ray will be sporting specially designed cleats fashioned by an Eckerd College student.

The idea was sprung by Krehbiel’s agent, Tampa lawyer Loren Pincus, who has known the 29-year-old player since Little League. Pincus is also an Eckerd College graduate and happened to notice the fun hand-painted shoes by Abby O’Donnell on her Instagram page at @abbys.customs. Her bio said she was an Eckerd College student, so he contacted her with an idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnktV_0f3ceFHZ00
Eckerd College student Abby O’Donnell, 19, is majoring in environmental studies, marine science and Spanish. She runs a side business making specially designed shoes and has sold more than 100 pairs. [ Abby O'Donnell ]

O’Donnell, 19, got a message from Pincus while she was in chemistry class Monday, and even though she hadn’t worked with athletic shoes before, “there was no way I was going to miss out on this,” she said.

With only a few days to go before Friday’s home opener when Krehbiel would make his first appearance on the opening day roster for a Major League team, they had to work quickly. First, they needed to get a pair of size 13 cleats, not an easy find in most retail stores.

Gulfshore Sports Store in Pinellas Park had a pair. On Tuesday night, Krehbiel and his girlfriend met O’Donnell in the parking lot of a CVS to hand over the pair of black Nike baseball cleats that he would need for Friday’s 3 p.m. game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9DKV_0f3ceFHZ00
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Joey Krehbiel, a Seminole High School graduate, poses in the dugout with custom cleats on Opening Day that were made for him by an Eckerd College student. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

He wanted the black and orange colors of the Orioles’ logo represented, but he didn’t want to go too far in his first outing.

“I’m not trying to direct traffic with these things but I also want it to look like there’s some extra custom work and thought. That maybe someone would do a doubletake,” Krehbiel said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PF4FO_0f3ceFHZ00
Orioles relief pitcher Joey Krehbiel, a Seminole High School grad, will be wearing these specially designed cleats when the Rays play the Orioles this weekend. His agent connected him with Eckerd College student Abby O’Donnell, who runs a side business designing shoes. [ Abby O'Donnell ]

O’Donnell had to get out the sander so that paint would adhere to the shoe material. She found a tangerine fabric paint that was a good match for the Orioles. By Thursday night, she was still putting the finishing touches on the cleats, which included a pink ribbon on the heel in honor of Krehbiel’s mother who died of breast cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0f3ceFHZ00

Planning your weekend?

Subscribe to our free Top 5 things to do newsletter

We’ll deliver ideas every Thursday for going out, staying home or spending time outdoors.

You’re all signed up!

Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started.

O’Donnell grew up in Colorado but always loved the shore and dreamed of becoming a marine biologist, so Eckerd College was the only school she applied to. To pay the bills, she opened an online shoe store called abbyscustoms.com where she adds pop culture flourishes to Vans slip-ons and Nike Air Force 1 high-top sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1aTC_0f3ceFHZ00
There is a pink ribbon on the back of the cleats in tribute to Joey Krehbiel’s mother, who died of breast cancer. The Orioles pitcher and Seminole High School graduate is wearing cleats for this weekend's series that were specially designed by Eckerd College student Abby O’Donnell. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

She has ideas, but she most often works with customers to come up with unique designs to make their shoes stand out. She sells customized Vans for $180-$200 and Air Force sneakers for $250. She has sold more than 100 pairs so far.

Krehbiel said his next assignment for her will be his home game cleats, which are white.

“It’s awesome to have her in my back pocket. I can’t wait to keep doing more,” Krehbiel said. “Looking at her website designs, it feels like she checks every box.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

How Mike Zunino made all the Rays happy

PORT CHARLOTTE — Mike Zunino did have a personal reason for making the drive from Gainesville that mid-February day, wanting to check out some possible in-season rental homes. But since he was going to be in the Tampa Bay area for the day, Zunino figured he might as well...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Have the 2022 Rays solved the one flaw in their ingenious plan?

ST. PETERSBURG — In some ways, the Rays have perfected the 40-man roster. That might be an exaggeration, but only slightly. With a payroll that ranks 28th out of 30 franchises since 2019, the Rays have somehow won more games than any team other than the Dodgers over the past three seasons. Their rosters are usually deep, flexible and complementary. They come at teams with wave after wave of talent and ingenuity.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Seminole, FL
Sports
City
Pinellas Park, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Seminole, FL
State
Colorado State
Tampa Bay Times

Southbound Interstate 75 in Gibsonton shut down after fatal crash

The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Gibsonton Drive in Hillsborough County are closed this morning as the Florida Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash. The crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. Troopers said a sport-utility vehicle was traveling south on I-75 when the driver lost control. There were four passengers in the SUV, one of whom was ejected and killed. The other three passengers had minor injuries. The driver suffered serious injures, troopers said.
GIBSONTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Krehbiel
Tampa Bay Times

Democratic ad exaggerates scope of Rick Scott’s proposal on Social Security, Medicare

An 11-point agenda proposed by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., continues to produce fodder for attack ads from Democrats. Scott’s plan, which he pitched as a platform for the GOP should the party take back Congress in November, indicated support for raising income taxes on millions of Americans by saying that all Americans should pay some income tax, and half don’t. Democrats like Rep. Val Demings teed up the plan to falsely tag Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as supporting Scott’s pitch. Demings is running for Rubio’s Senate seat.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Stores#Athletic Shoes#Orioles#The Tampa Bay Rays#Seminole High School#Eckerd College#Little League#Abbys#Major League#Gulfshore Sports Store#Nike
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of March 28-April 3

Dunedin Highland Games and Festival: The 54th annual traditional Scottish event includes heavy athletics, solo piping and drumming, pipe band competition, Parade of Tartans, Celtic music, a kids’ area, food and Scottish vendors. The free Pipe Band and Clan March and Ceilidh on Broadway takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday on Broadway Avenue. $15-$20, 12 and younger free. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. 727-812-4530.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Latest 2022 hurricane forecast: 19 named systems, 9 hurricanes, 4 major storms

The Atlantic Ocean’s active stretch of above-normal hurricane seasons appears poised to continue. A second major hurricane forecast released Thursday, this time by Colorado State University, projects the Atlantic will churn out 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major storms this year. The 30-year average, by comparison, is 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major storms.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Instagram
Tampa Bay Times

Meet the Tampa Bay Times’ latest newsletter, Tampa Times

Mark your calendars, Tampa Bay. The week of April 18, the Tampa Bay Times is launching Tampa Times, our newest local email newsletter. As its name suggests, the newsletter will bring a roundup of Tampa community news and events — anchored by veteran City Hall reporter Charlie Frago — straight to your inbox. It’s designed to keep you updated on the biggest developments in our metro area’s largest city and how they affect you.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hundreds in St. Petersburg fill up for free in Rod Wave gas giveaway

ST. PETERSBURG — Hundreds of drivers waited outside a gas station Saturday to fuel up for free, courtesy of native star Rod Wave. The singer, rapper and Lakewood High School alumnus announced in March he would pay for $25,000 worth of gas at the Sunoco on the 5100 block of 34th Street South, across from Bay Pointe Plaza. His giveaway drew residents to park and wait for hours as gas prices remain higher than they’ve ever been.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning dominate in home win over Sabres

TAMPA — In the first period of Sunday’s home game against Buffalo, the Lightning received goals from two players who really needed them. They scored in a span of 17 seconds, ending a pair of lengthy goal droughts. That fast start propelled Tampa Bay to one of its...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy