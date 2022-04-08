ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanitary sewer cleanings, inspections April 11 – 16

Citizens on the streets listed below may see vehicles, work crews, and small equipment. Work crews will be wearing reflective vests and appropriate identification. Certain conditions may cause this schedule to change.

South Elkhorn 1 Council Districts 9, 10 and 12

Agape Dr

Bowman Mill Rd

Clubside Ct

Cottage Cir

Desdemona Way

Dogwood Trace Blvd

Doubletree Ct

Fairview Ct

Firebrook Blvd

Harrods Pointe Trce

Inman Dr

Lenlake Ct

Lyon Dr

Lyter Ct

Mandarin Pl

Mangrove Dr

Maryaustill Ct

Mattea Ct

Matthew Ct

Palomar Centre Dr

Palomar Trace Dr

Rhema Way

Sallee Dr

Scenicview Rd

Sungale Ct

Sungale Pl

Trace Ct

Twain Ridge Dr

Waterside Ct

Waterside Dr

Wellington Way

Westmont Cir

Westmont Ct

ABOUT THE PROGRAM:

Cleaning sewers is performed with a high pressure water stream through a hose using various nozzles appropriate for the type of sewer pipe cleaning (roots, grease, etc.). The debris washed from the pipe is collected at another manhole through a suction hose, or other means. The equipment used is called a Vactor (vac) truck and you may have seen them before or within your community.

During the cleaning process, sewer lines can develop air pressure or a partial vacuum from the cleaning process. Usually any excess air pressure or vacuum will dissipate through the plumbing vents. But occasionally in some cases air pressure could escape through the toilet, floor, sink, tub or shower drains, causing water to splash out or, a vacuum could draw the water out of the fixture traps causing and unpleasant odor. This is called a “blow-back.”

What can I do to prevent “blow-back” into my home when cleaning is being performed in nearby sewers?

To minimize the chance of “blow back” cover all floor drains with plastic and place a weight on the plastic, cover all toilets with plastic and close the lid on the plastic, and for odor, run water into each drain to refill the traps.

The actual cleaning process from manhole to manhole does not take too long although you may see equipment in the area for longer periods due to equipment set up and tear down. The cleaning that could affect your home should not be longer than a few hours.

What to do if you experience a “blow-back”?

As an important first step, please immediately contact LFUCG operators at 311. This will initiate an investigation that will involve a crew foreman from the contractor (or designee) visiting your home to confirm if cleaning was the cause. If necessary the contractor will provide prompt and thorough clean up. This will require the removal of any debris, the cleaning of surfaces with a soap solution and the disinfection of hard surfaces with a diluted household bleach/water solution. Regular household cleaning products are all that is needed. Rubber gloves are recommended.

Typically, recovery from a ‘blow back’ event is simply a matter of removing any debris and the cleaning of toilets, sinks, baths, showers, that may have been impacted. You may then continue normal use.

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky and the county seat of Fayette County. By population, it is the 60th-largest city in the United States, and by land area, is the country's 28th largest city. Known as the "Horse Capital of the World", it is the heart of the state's Bluegrass region. Notable locations in the city include the Kentucky Horse Park, The Red Mile and Keeneland race courses, Rupp Arena, Transylvania University, the University of Kentucky, and Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Lexington ranks 10th among US cities in college education rate, with 39.5% of residents having at least a bachelor's degree and 92.2% of households having at least one personal computer.

