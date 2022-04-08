ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

James Andrew Shroyer

By Molly Lewis
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Andrew “Andy” Shroyer, 51, rural Wabash, died at 5:22 p.m., Wednesday, April 6,...

www.inkfreenews.com

Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vehicle Of Missing Indiana Mother Found Wrecked In Gary With Bloody Clothing. Where Is Ariana Taylor ?

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, Ariana Taylor went out with friends to several bars in Valparaiso, Indiana. Her 4-year-old son stayed with his father, Kijon Graham, that evening, and Ariana agreed to pick the little boy up in the morning. After their night out, Ariana's friends dropped her off at the home of her parents. Ariana reportedly "insisted on leaving in her own vehicle," Kijon told ABC 7 Chicago. 23-year-old Ariana Taylor has not been seen or heard from since.
GARY, IN

