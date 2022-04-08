Betty Jo Pruneau — Service 4/16/22 10 A.M.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson said Sunday afternoon. “This AM, @NYCMayor woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has come back positive,” press secretary Fabien Levy posted on Twitter. “At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be cancelling all public events for the week.”

