The Pearland ISD board of trustees in a March 22 special meeting named Larry Berger as the district’s lone finalist for the superintendent position. Berger served as the district’s assistant superintendent for support service prior to being named the lone finalist for PISD superintendent and has been with the district for over a decade, according to PISD officials. He also spent nine years at Pearland High School under roles as principal and assistant principal.

20 DAYS AGO