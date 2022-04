Clarkson University is getting a new president. Marc Christensen will start at the university on July 1. Christensen is currently dean of the engineering school at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, where he has worked since 2002. He is considered a leader in photonics research and technology development. He also has experience as an entrepreneur. His academic background includes degrees in electrical engineering and engineering physics.

CLARKSON, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO