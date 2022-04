Laurence “Larry” D. Parker, 85, of Roseville, died at 4:35 P.M. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born October 28, 1936, in Zanesville, a son of the late Charles and Alice Emmert Parker. He worked Sidwell brothers Inc as a welder for 32 years at Central Ohio Coal. Larry had a passion for collecting antique pocket watches, clocks, cars and also restored antique cars.

