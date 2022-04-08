ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Suze Orman warns borrowing from a 401k is ‘one of the more foolish things you can ever do’

By Elizabeth Barton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THERE are a few money mistakes that Suze Orman, host of the famed CNBC finance show, says are downright foolish.

Withdrawing early from your retirement savings is one of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi5QG_0f3caZph00
The money guru hosted a personal finance show on CNBC for 13 years

When savers do this, Orman told Grow they are letting a short-term need, "jeopardize long-term financial plans."

Orman added it's an example of letting emotions get in the way of decision making.

The problem is shared by many.

At the moment, Americans are facing a retirement savings crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14frIv_0f3caZph00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29emJu_0f3caZph00

In a First National Bank of Omaha survey, 46% of folks said they had less than $15,000 saved for retirement.

Another 59% worry they will not be able to retire by age 65.

Here is why withdrawing early from retirement savings is a problem, according to Suze Orman.

What is a 401(k) loan?

One of the ways people can borrow from retirement savings is through a 401(k) loan.

A 401(k) loan is a withdrawal from your workplace savings account, available to active employees.

According to Grow, you can usually borrow up to 50% of the vested balance of your 401(k) tax-free.

As you repay the loan, the amount goes back to your account balance.

Workers typically have five years to repay the loan, but this could change if they lose their job.

Why is borrowing from your retirement account a bad idea?

Orman told Grow that 401(k) loans are a big mistake because if you fail to make a payment, you'll be taxed on the balance.

You'll also owe a 10% penalty to the IRS.

It gets worse.

Orman said: "If you had to claim bankruptcy, remember that money in a 401(k) is protected from bankruptcy.

"So you’ve taken money out of your 401(k) that could have been protected."

How can you access savings penalty free?

The IRS taxes early withdrawals at 10%.

But, according to BankRate, there are eight circumstances where you can take out money from your retirement account without penalty.

  • If you owe the IRS
  • First-time homebuyers
  • Tuition expenses
  • Unreimbursed medical bills
  • Disability
  • Health insurance premiums
  • Death
  • For income purposes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jx47F_0f3caZph00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMNCm_0f3caZph00

Plus, six major changes that could be coming to retirement taxes.

And here are five reasons why you might not receive Social Security benefits.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suze Orman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#401k#Social Security Benefits#Cnbc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Could you see a $2,753 monthly check?

The Social Security Administration sends checks each month for various programs to millions of Americans. In April, some could see $2,553. New months mean new payments, and April has just begun. Every year programs like SSI, and SSDI see a potential boost to help keep up with inflation. Which states...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
383K+
Followers
17K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy