Newfield, NY

Events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers: April 9 & 10

By Brandon Kyc
 2 days ago

(WETM) — Here are some of the events that are happening in the Twin Tiers this weekend.

Community Pep Rally at the Jack Daniels Club at Watkins Glen International

As a way of preparing for the start of the 2022 racing season, Watkins Glen International invites community members to the 2nd Annual Community Pep Rally inside the track.

The rally is to be held inside of the Jack Daniels Club overlooking the track.

This is an opportunity for visitors to meet the team at WGI and mingle with chamber members, community leaders, and the public.

There will be live music, refreshments will be provided with a bar on-site, along with a bonfire, and food.

The event will be Today, Friday, April 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with admission being $10.

2022 Season Opener Benefit at WGI

Opening weekend at Watkins Glen International is set for this weekend and they are excited to have fans back to the track on Saturday and Sunday.

WGI is celebrating the opening of the season with a benefit for the Racing and Community Enrichment (R.A.C.E.) foundation.

This will give fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicle around WGI’s iconic racetrack.

To get a chance at driving around the track, you can do so by registering online for $25 or paying $30 at the track on the day of the benefit on Saturday or Sunday.

All funds raised during the benefit will go directly to the R.A.C.E Foundation, which last year distributed $84,450 to 32 organizations in Schuyler, Steuben, Chemung, Tioga, Yates, and Tompkins counties.

The track has a busy year of events planned for the 2022 season and the following dates for the other events include:

  • May 20-22 – Ferrari Challenge North America
  • June 3-5 – SCCA Majors Super Tour
  • June 23-26 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen
  • July 7-10 – Finger Lakes Wine Festival; Masters Historic Racing Weekend
  • July 21-24 – GT World Challenge America
  • August 17-21 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen
  • September 8-11 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix
  • October 28-29 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.
Steele Memorial Library celebrates National Library Week

Spring Book Sale at the Newfield Public Library

To continue with National Library Week, the Library in Newfield is holding a spring book sale this Saturday, April 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Those in the area are encouraged to stop in for a great selection of books, DVDs, games, and more, at affordable prices of $2 for books, and $1 for DVDs, puzzles, and CDs.

All proceeds will benefit the library, for more information feel free to contact them at 607-564-3594.

Book Signing at PetSmart

A special guest will be inside the PetSmart in Horseheads on Saturday, April, 9, for a book signing.

The guest is Archer, an 8-year-old golden retriever, who was the inspiration behind the new book “Everything I Know about Life, I Learned from My Dog” written by local artist/illustrator/writer Kristin Ann Jones.

The book is self-published and full of inspirational ideas complimented by hand-painted watercolor illustrations depicting dogs of all different sizes and breeds with people of all ages and races.

The event can be found at the PetSmart in Horseheads and will go from noon-3:00 p.m.

Mornings in Corning highlights Felted Flora

Grand Central Plaza Craft Fair

On Saturday, April, 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be a craft fair inside the Grand Central Plaza.

Inside the former Kmart space next to Ollie’s will be over 70 vendors selling various crafts just in time for Easter.

Admission to the fair is free and raffles will be done during the event as well.

For more events, and future events, you can go to our Events Calendar under the Community tab, or by clicking here .

