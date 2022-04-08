ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Real’ Cancelled: Loni Love Reveals What ‘Killed’ The Show & Says We Did ‘Everything’ We Could

By Natalie Hunter, Alyssa Norwin
 2 days ago
‘The Real’ has been canceled after 8 seasons on Fox, and host Loni Love released a statement about the shocking decision.

The Real has been canceled after eight seasons on the air. Variety confirmed the news of the show’s cancellation on FOX stations on April 8, and Loni Love, one of the show’s hosts, confirmed the story via Instagram. “In the end, The Real cast and crew did everything we could to scale the showdown,” she explained. “We shot 7-8 shows in three days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion, COVID costs killed this show.”

She added, “It’s been a great ride, and thank you to the studio for allowing eight seasons of the show that was Emmy winning and historic. More importantly, thank you to the viewers for riding with us…this is not goodbye, but see you all soon.” Initial rumors about the talk show being canceled originally began swirling in mid-March. At the time, Loni commented on the cancellation reports, as well. “It’s been a busy few days but I got a call from the studio…no official decision has been made about #TheReal,” she wrote at the time. “I will be ok but please give grace to the 150 crew members this may affect. We will finish season 8 and wait for official word.”

Loni isn’t the only cast member to react to the show’s cancellation. Shortly after the news was released, Garcelle — who posted to her Instagram when she joined the cast in 2020 that she was ‘beyond beyond’ excited to be a new cohost — took to Twitter to express her gratitude, and sorrow, about the cancelation. “It was a fun ride!! Got to work with a group of amazing women and crew,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote. When a fan commented on her post that they were “heartbroken,” Garcelle responded, “I know it’s sad.”

“I am beyond beyond excited to share this news that I am the new cohost of @therealdaytime,” she wrote on Instagram. “Anyone who knows me knows that I love pop culture I love the news I love talking about it I love sharing my opinion and to be sitting at the table with these amazing women @comiclonilove @adriennebailon @thejeanniemai Will be an honor and a blast”

Following initial murmurs about the talk show being canceled, a source close to one of the cast members EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the cancellation wasn’t something the cast knew about ahead of time. “This is not true to our knowledge,” the source told us about The Real being canceled. This comes after The Wendy Williams Show, from the same network, was cut and replaced with a new talk show helmed by Sherri Shepherd.

The cast of ‘The Real.’ (Fox)

The daytime talk show prided itself in having a panel of “bold, diverse and outspoken hosts” which most recently included Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais. When the series first kicked off on Fox in 2013, Jeannie, Adrienne and Loni hosted the show alongside Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley. Tamar left the show three years into the run in 2016 while Tamera stunned the cast with her sudden departure in 2020.

“The rest of the girls were blindsided,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of Tamera’s exit. “It wasn’t an easy decision to make and she loves her co-stars. Adrienne, Jeannie, Loni and Tamera all have a great relationship. Only Loni knew she was considering it.” Garcelle came on to take Tamera’s spot following her departure.

Comments / 299

Montrae Davis
2d ago

Love seeing woman on t.v. but, it has to flow and bring ratings. When I watched it, I enjoyed it. Not saying I was a daily watcher but, it was entertaining. it's tough in that media world. plenty shows are revamping or discontinuing. I wish them well. Just gotta take the good with the bad.

Reply(2)
35
702girl
2d ago

It was boring and loud!! They didn't talk about anything worth while anyway!! It was a long time coming!!

Reply(7)
111
GG
2d ago

I'm surprised the show lasted as long as it did. The show was canceled because it sucked!

Reply(19)
188
RELATED PEOPLE
