ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Fastly Shares Pop On Takeover Speculation

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fastly Inc FSLY is surging on a speculative rumor that it could be a takeover target by Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL. A company like Google could acquire Fastly to improve its...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Roblox stock is down 30% since its IPO, but its CEO just got a $233 million pay package. He’s not the only CEO in the $200 million club

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After a late 2021 surge to over $130 per share, Roblox stock has taken a dive in recent months. The gaming platform is now down roughly 30% from its March 2021 initial public offering price to around $48 per share.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Content Delivery Network#Fastly Inc Fsly#Alphabet Inc Goog Googl#Eps#Y Y
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Reuters

Goldman Sachs raised COO pay by 78% in 2021

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron’s total compensation for 2021 was $33 million, up nearly 78% from a year earlier, the Wall Street bank disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday. The compensation consisted of $1.85 million in base salary, $12.46 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, -0.86% slid 0.48% to $2,717.77 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. -0.17%. rising 0.43% to 4,500.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.32%. rising 0.25% to 34,583.57....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $1M Of 4 Penny Stocks

The ISM services PMI rose to 58.3 in March from 56.5 in the previous month. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dow gains, S&P 500 ends lower as market weighs Fed rate hikes

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - The Dow rose and the S&P 500 ended lower in choppy trade on Friday, as beaten-down bank shares gained and investors grappled with how best to deal with an economy that could skid as the Federal Reserve moves to aggressively tackle inflation. The yield...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy