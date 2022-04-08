One in eight mail-in ballots were rejected in Texas’ first election under new Republican voting laws

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Elections records show 3,730 mail ballots were rejected in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton Counties during the March 1 primary. That’s 11 percent of the 34,057 who voted by mail in the four counties. Most ballots were tossed because they didn’t comply with the new law, SB-1, and didn’t have the same voter ID information as when people registered to vote. The elections records show of the 3,730 mail ballots that weren’t accepted, 854 voters in the four counties decided to surrender them and instead vote in person. The information can be found in the Election Reconciliation forms each county...

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO