One in eight mail-in ballots were rejected in Texas’ first election under new Republican voting laws

By Alexandra Hart
texasstandard.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to run down the week in Texas politics with James Barragán, political reporter for The Texas Tribune. Among the topics that had...

Beverly McCaul Goff
1d ago

If you can’t read and comprehend the instructions for a mail in ballot AND provide a legitimate form of ID then maybe you shouldn’t be able to vote!

austinite
1d ago

The #1 reason reported: missing information—there are blanks for name, address, voter number, precinct number, and government issued identification number—to be copied from your documents. #2 reason reported: incorrect information filled in.If people can’t copy simple information off existing documents, it scary to think how accurately they actually fill out a ballot.

Vortigerrn
1d ago

what's the point of this article? no investigation as to why the ballots were rejected, no numbers for the counties that had the highest rejection rate. a few words to say the rate is up. then a link to ask how the author did hahaha baiting journalism is not journalism

