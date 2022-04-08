ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Wants ‘Justice' for Man Fatally Stabbed at Luxury Miami High-Rise

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCousin of Man Stabbed to Death in Miami Luxury High Rise Speaks Out. The family of a man who was found stabbed to death at a luxury high-rise in Miami said they're hoping an arrest will be made soon in the killing. Relatives of Christian Toby Obumseli and their...

