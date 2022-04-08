Pet Connection: Meet Ty from Rescue One
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ty, a 15-month-old blackmouth cur, made an appearance on Daybreak Friday morning.
According to her foster mom Kelly, Ty is almost completely house trained and is a very energetic puppy. She is also very sweet to other dogs.
When fostering with Rescue One the organization supplies the foster family with treats, toys, collars, and everything else a dog needs to feel comfortable in a new setting.
Kelly says she’s fostered an animal but to 7 months to only have one for one day. She says it really depends on the dog and the situation. However, the average length of fostering an animal is two to three months.
