Teen charged with assaulting MPD officer

By Erica Miller
 2 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- A teen is behind bars after police said he assaulted an officer during a traffic stop. Phillip Aden Bates, 17, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to a news release from the Midland Police Department, around 8:55 p.m. on April 7, officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Brookdale Drive after someone in the neighborhood called to report a person sitting in a car in an alleyway.

An officer tried to speak with the driver, later identified as Bates, but Bates drove away. While trying to stop Bates, the officer got caught up with the suspect’s vehicle and was unable to detach from the car. Bates then continued to drive northbound on Midland Drive, dragging the officer.

At that point, the officer fired his weapon. Bates eventually stopped his car and was taken into custody.

Despite information released Thursday night by an MPD spokesperson, the officer was not injured in the incident nor was the suspect injured in the shooting.

As is the case with all officer involved shootings, the Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.

Bates was still in custody as of Friday afternoon. We have requested an affidavit as well as a mug shot, those were not yet available. Bond for Bates has not been set.

