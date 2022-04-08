ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Loss of neurons may explain drowsiness in patients with Alzheimer's

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OAF2_0f3cRzBu00

Alzheimer's patients are often drowsy during the day, but it might not be because of poor sleep at night.

Instead, a clinical trial that monitored patients' sleep and then studied their brains after death discovered an entirely different reason for such sleepiness -- they suffer a loss of neurons that help keep a person awake.

"You can think of this system as a switch with wake-promoting neurons and sleep-promoting neurons, each tied to neurons controlling circadian rhythms," said study co-lead author Joseph Oh, a medical student at the University of California, San Francisco.

"Finally, with this post-mortem tissue, we've been able to confirm that this switch, which is known to exist in model animals, also exists in humans and governs our sleep and awake cycles," Oh said in university news release.

The researchers studied both Alzheimer's patients and those with a neurodegenerative condition known as progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) who have trouble sleeping.

The study included 33 patients with Alzheimer's, 20 with PSP, and 32 volunteers who had healthy brains through the end of life.

The individuals were patients at the UC San Francisco Memory and Aging Center who had their sleep monitored with an electroencephalogram and donated their brains after they died. The study having access to patients both during their lives and after their deaths helped provide some long-unknown answers.

"We were able to prove what our previous research had been pointing to -- that in Alzheimer's patients who need to nap all the time, the disease has damaged the neurons that keep them awake," said Dr. Lea Grinberg, a neuropathologist who, along with psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Neylan, is a senior author on the study.

"It's not that these patients are tired during the day because they didn't sleep at night," Grinberg noted in the release. "It's that the system in their brain that would keep them awake is gone."

In the PSP patients, neurons that make them feel tired are damaged, so they are unable to sleep.

The research team measured the two proteins associated with the neurodegenerative process, beta amyloid and tau, during the study. Though most past research has suggested beta amyloid accumulation is responsible, this team found the opposite. The PSP patients did not have a large amount of accumulated beta amyloid protein in their brains.

"But it turns out that they have none," Neylan said. "These findings confirm with direct evidence that tau is a critical driver of sleep disturbances."

"We see that these patients can't sleep because there is nothing telling the "awake" neurons to shut down," Grinberg said. "Now, rather than trying to induce these people to sleep, the idea is to shut down the system that's keeping them awake."

An ongoing clinical trial of patients with PSP is using a treatment to target that overactive awake system, rather than a traditional trial-and-error sleep medication treatment.

Study co-lead author Christine Walsh, an assistant professor of neurology, said that PSP and Alzheimer's are at opposite ends of the sleep-disturbance spectrum and she expects the research will lead to new treatments for sleep disturbance driven by neurodegeneration.

Treatments for Alzheimer's could be adjusted depending on the patient's needs, bumping up the "awake" system while tamping down the "sleep" system, Walsh said.

"We're even more hopeful that we can actually make a difference in the lives of these patients," Walsh said.

The study was published recently in JAMA Neurology.

More information

The U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke has more on progressive supranuclear palsy.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Most people don't know these possible signs of early Alzheimer's

If you're not familiar with the term "mild cognitive impairment," you're not the only one. More than 80% of Americans aren't familiar with this condition that affects up to 18% of people ages 60 and older and can lead to Alzheimer's disease, a new survey has found. Mild cognitive impairment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Health
sciencealert.com

A Man Had a Stroke. Three Months Later His Tongue Turned 'Hairy' And Dark

A man in his 50s presented to doctors in India a black, hairy tongue after suffering a stroke, according to a report by JAMA Dermatology. The man had left-sided weakness from a stroke three months prior and was put on a pureed diet, doctors said in the report published Wednesday. A thick, black coating had covered most of his tongue for about two weeks, sparing the sides and middle part, they said.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorder#Neurons#Memory And Aging#Alzheimer#Sleep Cycles#Psp
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
scitechdaily.com

New Nasal Spray Proven To Be Effective Against All COVID-19 Variants of Concern

New nasal spray treats Delta variant infection in mice, indicating broad spectrum results. Researchers have shown a new compound delivered in a nasal spray is highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. The researchers, including at UBC, Université de Sherbrooke, and Cornell University,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
329K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy