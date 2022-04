SAN ANTONIO – A 5-year-old girl was abandoned by her relatives after they fled a car crash along Interstate 10 in Balcones Heights, according to police. Balcones Heights Police Chief John Jahanara said the child’s relatives, believed to be her father and uncle, were driving her to school when they crashed on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Crossroads Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

BALCONES HEIGHTS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO