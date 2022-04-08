ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Watch: Motorcycle Rider Wanted by CHP Arrested After Stop for Gas

NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcycle rider wanted by authorities in Southern California was taken into custody Friday after stopping for gas. A chase began on the 405 Freeway in Carson, but officers soon went into tracking mode...

www.nbclosangeles.com

KTLA

Glendale officers recover 5 stolen vehicles, make 8 arrests: Police

The Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday that officers located five stolen vehicles and arrested eight people between Feb. 23 and March 31. Two people, 36-year-old Gabriyel Kechechyan of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Noriar Kantzabedian of Burbank, were arrested just before midnight on Feb. 23 when officers found them in a stolen car in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Possible Teen Abduction Suspect Arrested After Orange County Freeway Chase

A 31-year-old man police think may be a suspect in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl was arrested following an nearly hourlong chase today. Police attempted to pull over a pickup truck driven by Andrew Pio at about 2:30 p.m. at Lambert Road and Sunflower Street in Brea because the vehicle matched the description of the truck used in the attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl March 31, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Steve Pena.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Woman arrested after leading LASD, CHP officials on lengthy pursuit through Southland

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies were in pursuit of the driver of a stolen vehicle Sunday evening. The pursuit began on Willow and Amar in the City of Industry at about 8:50 p.m., after authorities came in contact with the suspect, who led deputies down CA-60, I-5 and several other heavily trafficked highways at high-speeds, swerving in and out of other cars traveling through the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Wounded In Ontario Shooting

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn. According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue. Police said three men were shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred after two groups got into an argument. All of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not apprehended a suspect as of yet. However, police do have people detained but it is unknown at this time how they were involved in the shooting. Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant.
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

Fiery crash in East L.A. leaves 3 young adults dead

Three people died in a fiery overnight crash in East Los Angeles on Friday. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Herbert Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol. Footage shared with KTLA showed the car traveling at a high rate of speed through an intersection as the driver loses control. […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man and woman from Fontana are arrested on armed robbery charges

A man and woman were arrested for allegedly being involved in armed robberies in Fontana last month, and authorities believe there may be additional victims. Giovanni Ramirez, 25, and Samantha Keck, 22, both of whom are residents of Fontana, were charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Man fatally stabbed after altercation in Watts: LASD

A man was fatally stabbed in Watts Tuesday evening, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they’re investigating the attack as a gang-related incident. Deputies responded to the 13500 block of Maie Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing, and they found a 45-year-old man lying unresponsive in a driveway, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims ID'd

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning which left six people dead and another 12 wounded. Sacramento police reported Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He is considered a "related suspect." He was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession. His connection with the shooting was unclear. CBSLA has learned that Martin has had run-ins with law enforcement in Riverside County, which included a misdemeanor guilty plea for domestic violence and served a year and a half in an Arizona prison for a series...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Los Angeles

Hundreds Gawk at Illegal San Diego ‘Intersection Takeover'

Some of the 200 or so bystanders at a so-called illegal "intersection takeover" in downtown San Diego were lucky to walk away after a car nearly crashed into them, an incident caught on cell-phone video. The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday at the intersection of Broadway and the Pacific...
SAN DIEGO, CA

