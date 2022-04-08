ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eyesore near Mirabito Stadium to be demolished

By Jim Ehmke
A demolition date has been set for an eyesore located near Mirabito Stadium.

Local residents have been complaining for some time about the ramshackle buildings at 184 to 186 Henry Street, across from the stadium parking lot.


The property is overgrown with weeds and strewn with litter, making a bad impression on people visiting the city to attend ball games.


Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham tells NewsChannel 34 that the rundown abandoned buildings will be torn down on Monday April 18th as the first in a series of demolitions that will be taking place across the city.

