SpaceX launches first private crew to space station
By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
4 days ago
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket roared into space Friday carrying a retired NASA astronaut and three wealthy civilians on the first non-government, fully commercial flight to the International Space Station — a trailblazing mission intended to help pave the way to a privately operated space lab. Using a...
The commercial spaceflight company Axiom Space is cleared to launch the world's first all-private mission to the International Space Station in April, but only after a critical test of NASA's new Artemis 1 moon rocket. The Ax-1 mission to the International Space Station passed its flight readiness review Friday (March...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced Friday a new target launch date for the next crewed mission to the International Space Station. The upcoming Crew-4 will be the fourth crew rotation mission with a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the company’s six-ever crewed flight. The space agency and company were originally targeting no earlier than April 15 but they have shifted to no earlier than Tuesday, April 19 because the Ax-1 crewed mission was delayed until at least April 3.
March 18 (Reuters) - Three Russian cosmonauts were due for launch on Friday to the International Space Station (ISS), continuing a two-decade-plus shared Russian-U.S. presence aboard the orbiting outpost despite heightened terrestrial tensions between Moscow and Washington. The Soyuz spacecraft carrying the new cosmonaut team was set for lift-off at...
2021 was historic for space exploration. In just 365 days, we witnessed the genesis of trailblazing achievements such as the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, SpaceX's Inspiration 4, which remarkably sent civilians into outer space, and the applause-filled sendoff of NASA's planetary defense prototype, DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), to name just a few.
Netflix is taking viewers to the skies. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Return to Space, a documentary film from Oscar-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin "covering the inspirational rise of SpaceX and Elon Musk's two-decade effort to resurrect America's space travel ambitions," according to an official synopsis.
The next SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule to take NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) astronauts to the ISS has been named 'Freedom' by its crew. Known as the Crew-4 mission, it will carry NASA's Kjell N. Lindgren, Robert Hines, and Jessica Watkins, and ESA's Samantha Cristoforetti to the ISS no earlier than April 19.
The International Space Station is hosting 10 individuals after the Soyuz MS-21 crew ship arrived Friday carrying three new crew members. As the new crewmates adjust to life on the station, the rest of the Expedition 66 crew is getting ready for a spacewalk and continuing microgravity research this week.
Things are speeding along for Elon Musk and his SpaceX engineers, and if all goes as planned, the Starship rocket will make its first trip into orbit in May. On Monday, Elon Musk gave an update on the SpaceX Starship and said that the rocket could make its first orbital launch as early as May.
New research from the Hubble Space Telescope has revealed details behind two ‘super-hot Jupiter’ planets, one where it rains vapourised rock and another where its atmosphere is being “sunburned” by its star.‘Hot Jupiters’ are extremely large planets that experience scorching temperatures due to their proximity to their sun. These bodies reach temperatures above 1,600 degrees Celsius, which is hot enough to vaporize most metals, including titanium, and are the hottest planetary atmospheres humans have ever discovered."We still don’t have a good understanding of weather in different planetary environments," said David Sing of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, co-author...
A new trio awaits its launch to join the Expedition 66 crew on Friday while two astronauts are preparing for next week’s spacewalk. Human research rounded out the science schedule aboard the International Space Station on Thursday. Three cosmonauts are counting down to their lift off aboard the Soyuz...
Three cosmonauts blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Friday, caught up with the International Space Station after a two-orbit rendezvous and moved in for docking at a newly arrived Russian module. The cosmonauts are replacing three crew members — two Russians and an American — who are heading home at the end of the month to close out a record-setting flight.
The International Space Station is set to welcome three new crewmates who are set to launch on Friday and arrive just over three hours later. In the meantime, the seven-member Expedition 66 crew turned its attention to science duties following Tuesday’s successful spacewalk. The next crew ship to launch...
SpaceX has a new deal to launch internet-beaming satellites for its chief competitor in the satellite business — British company OneWeb. The somewhat awkward pairing, announced by OneWeb on Monday, comes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine effectively brought a halt to Russian launches of commercial Western satellites. A launch deal between OneWeb and Russia that was brokered through an intermediary fell through, with the Russian space agency essentially holding the company’s satellites hostage, as they sat loaded on board a Russian Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
SpaceX made history in May 2020 when it launched its two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on a private rocket and spacecraft. That feat, which restored American access to space from U.S. soil, is now the focus of a new Netflix documentary and you can see the first trailer here.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraftImage credit with permission: NASA/Joel Kowsky. If you were planning on heading over to Kennedy Space Center at the end of this month to watch SpaceX and NASA carry four Astronauts to the International Space Station on March 30th, you are not alone. This was a super exciting launch we were all looking forward to. On March 18th, it was announced by their website linked below that the March 30th launch will be delayed until at least April 15th, 2022. The initial reasoning is to give additional time in between the Axium Space AX-1 mission and the SpaceX Crew-4 mission. For further details please see the official Axium press release - Axium Targets New Launch Dates.
A small meteor that whizzed over the skies of Papua New Guinea in 2014 was a visitor from another star system, making it the first known interstellar meteor – and our first known interstellar visitor – according to newly declassified US government data. In 2017, we had our...
