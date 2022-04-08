ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX launches first private crew to space station

By CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket roared into space Friday carrying a retired NASA astronaut and three wealthy civilians on the first non-government, fully commercial flight to the International Space Station — a trailblazing mission intended to help pave the way to a privately operated space lab. Using a...

NASA, SpaceX update target launch date for Crew-4 mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced Friday a new target launch date for the next crewed mission to the International Space Station. The upcoming Crew-4 will be the fourth crew rotation mission with a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the company’s six-ever crewed flight. The space agency and company were originally targeting no earlier than April 15 but they have shifted to no earlier than Tuesday, April 19 because the Ax-1 crewed mission was delayed until at least April 3.
Every Major Space Event in 2022: NASA's Moon Mission, SpaceX Launches, Meteor Showers And More

2021 was historic for space exploration. In just 365 days, we witnessed the genesis of trailblazing achievements such as the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, SpaceX's Inspiration 4, which remarkably sent civilians into outer space, and the applause-filled sendoff of NASA's planetary defense prototype, DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), to name just a few.
Liftoff! Return to Space Trailer Follows Elon Musk's First SpaceX Human Rocket Launch — Watch

Netflix is taking viewers to the skies. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Return to Space, a documentary film from Oscar-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin "covering the inspirational rise of SpaceX and Elon Musk's two-decade effort to resurrect America's space travel ambitions," according to an official synopsis.
SpaceX crew name their new Dragon capsule 'Freedom' in tribute to Alan Shepard - the first American in space - and his Freedom 7 capsule: Spacecraft will take astronauts to the ISS

The next SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule to take NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) astronauts to the ISS has been named 'Freedom' by its crew. Known as the Crew-4 mission, it will carry NASA's Kjell N. Lindgren, Robert Hines, and Jessica Watkins, and ESA's Samantha Cristoforetti to the ISS no earlier than April 19.
Hubble Space Telescope reveals two strange planets where it rains vapourised rock and the atmosphere is ‘sunburned’

New research from the Hubble Space Telescope has revealed details behind two ‘super-hot Jupiter’ planets, one where it rains vapourised rock and another where its atmosphere is being “sunburned” by its star.‘Hot Jupiters’ are extremely large planets that experience scorching temperatures due to their proximity to their sun. These bodies reach temperatures above 1,600 degrees Celsius, which is hot enough to vaporize most metals, including titanium, and are the hottest planetary atmospheres humans have ever discovered."We still don’t have a good understanding of weather in different planetary environments," said David Sing of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, co-author...
Three cosmonauts launched to space station as NASA chief touts cooperation with Russia

Three cosmonauts blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Friday, caught up with the International Space Station after a two-orbit rendezvous and moved in for docking at a newly arrived Russian module. The cosmonauts are replacing three crew members — two Russians and an American — who are heading home at the end of the month to close out a record-setting flight.
SpaceX will now launch satellites for top space broadband competitor, OneWeb

SpaceX has a new deal to launch internet-beaming satellites for its chief competitor in the satellite business — British company OneWeb. The somewhat awkward pairing, announced by OneWeb on Monday, comes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine effectively brought a halt to Russian launches of commercial Western satellites. A launch deal between OneWeb and Russia that was brokered through an intermediary fell through, with the Russian space agency essentially holding the company’s satellites hostage, as they sat loaded on board a Russian Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
NASA + SpaceX Delays Launch!

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraftImage credit with permission: NASA/Joel Kowsky. If you were planning on heading over to Kennedy Space Center at the end of this month to watch SpaceX and NASA carry four Astronauts to the International Space Station on March 30th, you are not alone. This was a super exciting launch we were all looking forward to. On March 18th, it was announced by their website linked below that the March 30th launch will be delayed until at least April 15th, 2022. The initial reasoning is to give additional time in between the Axium Space AX-1 mission and the SpaceX Crew-4 mission. For further details please see the official Axium press release - Axium Targets New Launch Dates.
