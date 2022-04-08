SpaceX launches first private crew to space station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraftImage credit with permission: NASA/Joel Kowsky. If you were planning on heading over to Kennedy Space Center at the end of this month to watch SpaceX and NASA carry four Astronauts to the International Space Station on March 30th, you are not alone. This was a super exciting launch we were all looking forward to. On March 18th, it was announced by their website linked below that the March 30th launch will be delayed until at least April 15th, 2022. The initial reasoning is to give additional time in between the Axium Space AX-1 mission and the SpaceX Crew-4 mission. For further details please see the official Axium press release - Axium Targets New Launch Dates.

19 DAYS AGO