CRISPR gene editing reveals biological mechanism behind common blood disorder

Science Daily
 4 days ago

UNSW researchers have used CRISPR gene editing -- a type of 'molecular scissors' -- to understand how deletions in one area of the genome can affect the expression of nearby genes. The work, led by UNSW Associate Professor Kate Quinlan and Professor Merlin Crossley, together with collaborators from the US, will...

www.sciencedaily.com

MedicalXpress

High blood pressure genes improve heart surgery survival in children

Children with a genetic makeup that predicts high blood pressure as adults are more likely to survive congenital heart defect repair surgery, according to a new study published in Circulation Research. The findings could help inform treatment strategies and improve outcomes for children undergoing congenital heart defect repair procedures, said...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

RNA-targeting and gene editing therapies for transthyretin amyloidosis

Transthyretin (TTR) is a tetrameric protein synthesized mostly by the liver and secreted into the plasma. TTR molecules can misfold and form amyloid fibrils in the heart and peripheral nerves, either as a result of gene variants in TTR or as an ageing-related phenomenon, which can lead to amyloid TTR (ATTR) amyloidosis. Some of the proposed strategies to treat ATTR amyloidosis include blocking TTR synthesis in the liver, stabilizing TTR tetramers or disrupting TTR fibrils. Small interfering RNA (siRNA) or antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technologies have been shown to be highly effective for the blockade of TTR expression in the liver in humans. The siRNA patisiran and the ASO inotersen have been approved for the treatment of patients with ATTR variant polyneuropathy, regardless of the presence and severity of ATTR cardiomyopathy. Preliminary data show that therapy with patisiran improves the cardiac phenotype rather than only inducing disease stabilization in patients with ATTR variant polyneuropathy and concomitant ATTR cardiomyopathy, and this drug is being evaluated in a phase III clinical trial in patients with ATTR cardiomyopathy. Furthermore, ongoing phase III clinical trials will evaluate another siRNA, vutrisiran, and a novel ASO formulation, eplontersen, in patients with ATTR variant polyneuropathy or ATTR cardiomyopathy. In this Review, we discuss these approaches for TTR silencing in the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis as well as the latest strategy of genome editing with CRISPR"“Cas9 to reduce TTR gene expression.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Human Lung Chip reveals the effects of breathing motions on lung immune responses

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. The average person will take more than 600 million breaths over the course of their life. Every breath stretches the lungs' tissues with each inhale and relaxes them with each exhale. The mere motions of breathing are known to influence vital functions of the lungs, including their development in babies, the production of air-exchange-enhancing fluid on their inner surfaces, and maintenance of healthy tissue structure. Now, new research from the Wyss Institute at Harvard University has revealed that this constant pattern of stretching and relaxing does even more -- it generates immune responses against invading viruses.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com

Exon skipping induced by CRISPR-directed gene editing regulates the response to chemotherapy in non-small cell lung carcinoma cells

We have been developing CRISPR-directed gene editing as an augmentative therapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) by genetic disruption of Nuclear Factor Erythroid 2-Related Factor 2 (NRF2). NRF2 promotes tumor cell survival in response to therapeutic intervention and thus its disablement should restore or enhance effective drug action. Here, we report how NRF2 disruption leads to collateral damage in the form of CRISPR-mediated exon skipping. Heterogeneous populations of transcripts and truncated proteins produce a variable response to chemotherapy, dependent on which functional domain is missing. We identify and characterize predicted and unpredicted transcript populations and discover that several types of transcripts arise through exon skipping; wherein one or two NRF2 exons are missing. In one specific case, the presence or absence of a single nucleotide determines whether an exon is skipped or not by reorganizing Exonic Splicing Enhancers (ESEs). We isolate and characterize the diversity of clones induced by CRISPR activity in a NSCLC tumor cell population, a critical and often overlooked genetic byproduct of this exciting technology. Finally, gRNAs must be designed with care to avoid altering gene expression patterns that can account for variable responses to solid tumor therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Parental autoimmune and autoinflammatory disorders as multiple risk factors for common neurodevelopmental disorders in offspring: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Epidemiological studies have raised concerns about the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) in children of patients with autoimmune or inflammatory disorders (AID). The pathophysiological pathways underlying this association are still unknown and little is known about the specific and distinct risk of each AID. To explore these questions, we investigated the association between the occurrences of several NDD in the offspring of mothers or fathers with different IDA. We conducted a meta-analysis-PROSPERO (CRD42020159250)-examining the risk of NDD in the offspring of mothers or fathers with AID. We performed specific analyses separately in fathers or mothers of NDD patients as well as subgroup analyses for each NDD and AID. We searched MEDLINE, Embase, PsycINFO, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, and Web of Science Core Collection published until December 2021. From an initial pool of 2074 potentially relevant references, 14 studies were included, involving more than 1,400,000 AID and 10,000,000 control parents, 180,000 children with NDD and more than 14,000,000 control children. We found AID in mothers (Adjusted OR 1.27 [95% CI 1.03; 1.57] p"‰="‰0.02, [I2"‰="‰65%, Tau2"‰="‰0.03 p"‰="‰0.01] and adjusted OR 1.31 [95% CI 1.11; 1.55] p"‰="‰0.001, [I2"‰="‰93%, Tau2"‰="‰0.13 p"‰="‰0.001] and, although in a lesser extent, in fathers (adjusted OR 1.18 [95% CI 1.07; 1.30] p"‰="‰0.01, [I2"‰="‰15.5%, Tau2"‰="‰0.002 p"‰="‰0.47]) and adjusted OR 1.14 [95% CI 1.10; 1.17] p"‰<"‰0.0001, [I2"‰="‰0%, Tau2"‰="‰0 p"‰="‰0.29]) to be associated with ASD and ADHD in the offspring. This difference in the strength of the association was found in the AID-specific analyses, suggesting that AID increase the risk of NDD by a shared mechanism but that a specific maternal route appears to represent an additional excess risk. Inflammatory bowel disease were not associated with an additional risk (neither in fathers nor in mothers) of NDD in offspring. Our results suggest that complex and multiple AID-specific pathophysiological mechanisms may underlie the association of AID and NDD in offspring. Further, comprehensive studies of the different AID and NDD are needed to draw definitive conclusions about the pathophysiological links between parental AID and NDD in children.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Potential for Gene-Editing To Enable New Treatments for Incurable Mitochondrial Disorders

Defective mitochondria – the ‘batteries’ that power the cells of our bodies – could in the future be repaired using gene-editing techniques. Scientists at the University of Cambridge have shown that it is possible to modify the mitochondrial genome in live mice, paving the way for new treatments for incurable mitochondrial disorders.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using CRISPR to turn off genes in corn and rice to improve crop yields

A team of researchers affiliated with a large number of institutions in China and one in Germany has found that turning off a certain gene in corn and rice can lead to improvements in crop yields. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes mapping the genomes of both plants as a way to search for genes associated with grain yield using CRISPR gene editing to improve yields in test crops.
AGRICULTURE
Science
Science Daily

Study identifies therapeutic target for Alzheimer’s disease, revealing strategy for preventing or slowing disease progression

A new study suggests a key protein molecule plays a major role in the accumulation of brain cholesterol, triggering the development of Alzheimer's and supporting the use of peptide inhibitors as a therapeutic treatment target. The study found that mice, when treated with the peptide inhibitor, demonstrated 50% restored memory function, based on testing such as navigating mazes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thedailytexan.com

UT researchers discover method for safer gene editing with CRISPR tool

University researchers potentially improved a key component of the gene-editing tool CRISPR, ensuring more efficiency and safety during alteration. CRISPR is a tool used to alter genes by editing specific parts of DNA sequences inside a cell, said researcher David Taylor. Recently, professors at UC Berkeley used the tool to modify crops such as rice, and the FDA approved the tool for use in correcting the gene that causes sickle cell disease. According to a study published March 2, UT researchers took the enzyme vital to CRISPR, known as Cas9, and created mutations to significantly reduce the cases where the enzyme cut the incorrect DNA without hurting its ability to cut the proper sequences.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Science Daily

Exercise shown to release protein reducing bowel cancer risk

Experts have identified for the first time exactly how exercise can lower your risk of getting bowel cancer and slow the growth of tumours. Scientists at Newcastle University have shown that physical activity causes the cancer-fighting protein, interleukin-6 (IL-6), to be released into the bloodstream which helps repair the DNA of damaged cells.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Editas: CRISPR Gene Editing Biotech With Promising Future

Editas has two CRISPR genome editing techniques which are CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a. Editas Medicine (EDIT) is a great speculative biotech to buy. The reason why I make this claim is because it is using CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of patients with various types of diseases. Another remarkable thing about it is that it is capable of being able to use this technology either in-vivo or ex-vivo. That is, it can edit double-stranded DNA both internally and externally respectively. The ability to have this much flexibility gives it the option of being able to expand on the potential diseases it can actually target. It even has Cas12a gene editing technology it has added for its company. What makes this other gene editing platform unique is its ability to target unique DNA sequences in a genome. What is great here is that it has another backup gene editing method just in case the CRISPR/Cas9 technology doesn't pan out. Its lead drug EDIT-101 is targeting a rare disease known as Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), which is an eye disorder that affects the retina. As I will explain below, EDIT-101 is going to be targeting LCA which specifically has the LCA10 mutation. Other therapies like LUXTURNA from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) that treats LCA target the RPE65 gene which has the LCA and LCA2 mutations. Lastly, I view Editas Medicine more favorably over many other CRISPR/Cas9 biotechs. The reason why all has to do with its patent win for its technology a few weeks ago. With a solid footing of its IP in CRISPR/Cas9 over other companies in the same space, the ability to transition in-vivo or ex-vivo with such tech, and so much potential, I believe this to be a great speculative biotech to look into. Best of all, it currently trades at only $14.80 per share, which is a lot less than where it was 6 months ago at around $60 per share. It has even been able to advance another type of technology known as SLEEK, which will primarily be used for its oncology programs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Science Daily

Friend or foe? The immune system collaborates with blood cancer cells

An international study demonstrates that the body's immune system attacks itself in a rare type of blood cancer. Consequently, treatment should be targeted at the immune system as well, not only the cancer cells. FULL STORY. An international study coordinated by a University of Helsinki research group demonstrates that the...
CANCER
Nature.com

FrCas9 is a CRISPR/Cas9 system with high editing efficiency and fidelity

Genome editing technologies hold tremendous potential in biomedical research and drug development. Therefore, it is imperative to discover gene editing tools with superior cutting efficiency, good fidelity, and fewer genomic restrictions. Here, we report a CRISPR/Cas9 from Faecalibaculum rodentium, which is characterized by a simple PAM (5"²-NNTA-3"²) and a guide RNA length of 21"“22"‰bp. We find that FrCas9 could achieve comparable efficiency and specificity to SpCas9. Interestingly, the PAM of FrCas9 presents a palindromic sequence, which greatly expands its targeting scope. Due to the PAM sequence, FrCas9 possesses double editing-windows for base editor and could directly target the TATA-box in eukaryotic promoters for TATA-box related diseases. Together, our results broaden the understanding of CRISPR/Cas-mediated genome engineering and establish FrCas9 as a safe and efficient platform for wide applications in research, biotechnology and therapeutics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Preventing autosomal-dominant hearing loss in Bth mice with CRISPR/CasRx-based RNA editing

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 79 (2022) Cite this article. CRISPR/RfxCas13d (CasRx) editing system can specifically and precisely cleave single-strand RNAs, which is a promising treatment for various disorders by downregulation of related gene expression. Here, we tested this RNA-editing approach on Beethoven (Bth) mice, an animal model for human DFNA36 due to a point mutation in Tmc1. We first screened 30 sgRNAs in cell cultures and found that CasRx with sgRNA3 reduced the Tmc1Bth transcript by 90.8%, and the Tmc1 wild type transcript (Tmc1+) by 44.3%. We then injected a newly developed AAV vector (AAV-PHP.eB) based CasRx into the inner ears of neonatal Bth mice, and we found that Tmc1Bth was reduced by 70.2% in 2 weeks with few off-target effects in the whole transcriptome. Consistently, we found improved hair cell survival, rescued hair bundle degeneration, and reduced mechanoelectrical transduction current. Importantly, the hearing performance, measured in both ABR and DPOAE thresholds, was improved significantly in all ages over 8 weeks. We, therefore, have validated the CRISPR/CasRx-based RNA editing strategy in treating autosomal-dominant hearing loss, paving way for its further application in many other hereditary diseases in hearing and beyond.
HEALTH
Science Daily

Researchers discover new neurodevelopmental disorder

Australian researchers have discovered a new neurodevelopmental disorder after uncovering its link to a tumor suppressor gene. The international research collaboration, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and published in the American Journal of Human Genetics, has linked a recognised tumor suppressor gene to a new neurodevelopmental syndrome, ending the diagnostic journey for 32 families around the world.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Old skins cells reprogrammed to regain youthful function

Scientists have developed a new technique for rejuvenating skin cells. This technique has allowed researchers to rewind the cellular biological clock by around 30 years according to molecular measures, significantly longer than previous reprogramming methods. The partially rejuvenated cells showed signs of behaving more like youthful cells in experiments simulating a skin wound. This research, although in early stages, could eventually have implications for regenerative medicine, especially if it can be replicated in other cell types.
SHINYA YAMANAKA
Nature.com

CRISPR-mediated knockout of cardinal and cinnabar eye pigmentation genes in the western tarnished plant bug

The western tarnished plant bug, Lygus hesperus, is a key hemipteran pest of numerous agricultural, horticultural, and industrial crops in the western United States and Mexico. A lack of genetic tools in L. hesperus hinders progress in functional genomics and in developing innovative pest control methods such as gene drive. Here, using RNA interference (RNAi) against cardinal (LhCd), cinnabar (LhCn), and white (LhW), we showed that knockdown of LhW was lethal to developing embryos, while knockdown of LhCd or LhCn produced bright red eye phenotypes, in contrast to wild-type brown eyes. We further used CRISPR/Cas9 (clustered regularly interspaced palindromic repeats/CRISPR-associated) genome editing to generate germline knockouts of both LhCd (Card) and LhCn (Cinn), producing separate strains of L. hesperus characterized by mutant eye phenotypes. Although the cardinal knockout strain Card exhibited a gradual darkening of the eyes to brown typical of the wild-type line later in nymphal development, we observed bright red eyes throughout all life stages in the cinnabar knockout strain Cinn, making it a viable marker for tracking gene editing in L. hesperus. These results provide evidence that CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing functions in L. hesperus and that eye pigmentation genes are useful for tracking the successful genetic manipulation of this insect.
WILDLIFE

