CRISPR gene editing reveals biological mechanism behind common blood disorder

Editas has two CRISPR genome editing techniques which are CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a. Editas Medicine (EDIT) is a great speculative biotech to buy. The reason why I make this claim is because it is using CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of patients with various types of diseases. Another remarkable thing about it is that it is capable of being able to use this technology either in-vivo or ex-vivo. That is, it can edit double-stranded DNA both internally and externally respectively. The ability to have this much flexibility gives it the option of being able to expand on the potential diseases it can actually target. It even has Cas12a gene editing technology it has added for its company. What makes this other gene editing platform unique is its ability to target unique DNA sequences in a genome. What is great here is that it has another backup gene editing method just in case the CRISPR/Cas9 technology doesn't pan out. Its lead drug EDIT-101 is targeting a rare disease known as Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), which is an eye disorder that affects the retina. As I will explain below, EDIT-101 is going to be targeting LCA which specifically has the LCA10 mutation. Other therapies like LUXTURNA from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) that treats LCA target the RPE65 gene which has the LCA and LCA2 mutations. Lastly, I view Editas Medicine more favorably over many other CRISPR/Cas9 biotechs. The reason why all has to do with its patent win for its technology a few weeks ago. With a solid footing of its IP in CRISPR/Cas9 over other companies in the same space, the ability to transition in-vivo or ex-vivo with such tech, and so much potential, I believe this to be a great speculative biotech to look into. Best of all, it currently trades at only $14.80 per share, which is a lot less than where it was 6 months ago at around $60 per share. It has even been able to advance another type of technology known as SLEEK, which will primarily be used for its oncology programs.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 28 DAYS AGO