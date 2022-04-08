Dengue detection smartphone tech shows new hope for low-cost diagnostics

Mosquito borne diseases are on the rise because of their fast spread worldwide and the lack of effective treatments. Here we are focusing on the development of a novel anti-malarial and virucidal agent with biocidal effects also on its vectors. We have synthesized a new quinoline (4,7-dichloroquinoline) derivative which showed significant larvicidal and pupicidal properties against a malarial and a dengue vector and a lethal toxicity ranging from 4.408Â ÂµM/mL (first instar larvae) to 7.958Â ÂµM/mL (pupal populations) for Anopheles stephensi and 5.016Â ÂµM/mL (larva 1) to 10.669Â ÂµM/mL (pupae) for Aedes aegypti. In-vitro antiplasmodial efficacy of 4,7-dichloroquinoline revealed a significant growth inhibition of both sensitive strains of Plasmodium falciparum with IC50 values of 6.7Â nM (CQ-s) and 8.5Â nM (CQ-r). Chloroquine IC50 values, as control, were 23Â nM (CQ-s), and 27.5Â nM (CQ-r). In vivo antiplasmodial studies with P. falciparum infected mice showed an effect of 4,7-dichloroquinoline compared to chloroquine. The quinoline compound showed significant activity against the viral pathogen serotype 2 (DENV-2). In vitro conditions and the purified quinoline exhibited insignificant toxicity on the host system up to 100Â ÂµM/mL. Overall, 4,7-dichloroquinoline could provide a good anti-vectorial and anti-malarial agent.

