Wildlife

Integrative taxonomy reveals cryptic diversity in North American Lasius ants, and an overlooked introduced species

By SÃ¤mi SchÃ¤r
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiological invasions are a grave threat to ecosystems. The black garden ant (Lasius niger) is a pest species in Europe. Current literature states that L. niger occupies a disjunct native distribution in the Holarctic, however, based on recent work, we re-evaluate this distribution. The native range of L. niger is reconsidered...

Daily Mail

Meet Hutchemys walkerorum: Newly discovered species of softshell turtle roamed North America alongside T.Rex and Triceratops 66.5 million years ago, study reveals

A softshell turtle that roamed North America alongside T.Rex and Triceratops 66.5 million years ago has been identified by scientists. Hutchemys walkerorum was described as a new species after researchers studied a fossilised specimen discovered in southwestern North Dakota in 1975. It lived at the end of the Cretaceous Period,...
WILDLIFE
TheConversationCanada

Adding fungi to soil may introduce invasive species, threatening ecosystems

Invasive, alien species are bad for ecosystems. They reduce bidoversity and disrupt food chains, including our own. History is full of examples of intentional and unintentional introductions of invasive species. The introduction of cane toads to Northern Australia in the 1930s to fight cane beetles led to decline of many native predators. The fungus that causes chestnut blight snuck into North America via infected nursery stock; four billion trees died in 40 years. It’s easy enough to see the devastation by invasive species of plants, just look your window: spotted knapweed, Eurasian milfoil and giant hogweed have completely changed communities...
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Brand New Species Of Giant Tortoise In Galápagos Reveals Decades-Long Mix-Up

A new species of giant tortoise has been uncovered in the Galápagos Islands after DNA testing revealed that two different species had been accidentally mixed up for decades. The genetic analysis revealed that the family tree of the giant tortoises in the Galápagos is much more complicated than previously appreciated. It was thought that the 8,000 giant tortoises that currently lumber around San Cristóbal Island were a species known as Chelonoidis chathamensis, which was first described on the basis of bones and shells collected in a cave in 1906.
WILDLIFE
simpleflying.com

Classic And Diverse: A Look At Canadian North's Fleet

Headquartered in Kanata, Ontario, Canadian North is a domestic carrier with a particularly strong presence in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. The airline's fleet features several classic designs, with several dating back more than three decades. Let's take a look at which aircraft operate Canadian North's vital services. ATR turboprops.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Introduced Species#Invasive Species#Phylogenetic Diversity#North American
simpleflying.com

How Will European And North American Airlines Fly To Asia?

As the war in Ukraine continues, Western nations have imposed costly economic sanctions on Russia, including restricting access to their airspace. With this move reciprocated, connectivity between Asia, Europe, and North America will be hit, adding flight times and possibly canceling some routes for good. Here's a look at the effects.
WORLD
The Independent

Locked down Shanghai residents not allowed to leave their homes even to get food seen screaming from their balconies

Residents of Shanghai were seen screaming from their balconies in protest against a draconian lockdown that allegedly doesn't even allow them to leave their houses to get food under China's "zero Covid" policy.Videos viral on social media show trapped residents howling and screaming from inside high-rise buildings at night. "People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason," wrote radio host Patrick Madrid while sharing the video.What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People...
CHINA
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The "horizontal" components of the real gravity are not relevant to ocean dynamics

In a recent paper1, the author derived equations on coordinate surfaces equivalent to oblate spheroids that account for the deviation of geopotential surfaces from spherical surfaces due to the centrifugal force caused by Earth's rotation (but then approximated them as spheres-see Supplementary Information). The author argued that the true gravity not only has a vertical component in these coordinates, but also a horizontal component due to variations in Earth's mass distribution. The magnitude of the horizontal component of gravity was claimed to be an order of magnitude larger than the horizontal components of Coriolis force and pressure gradient force that form the main geostrophic balance for large-scale oceanographic flow. The author argued that omission of the horizontal component of gravity is not warranted.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The '15-Minute City' concept can shape a net-zero urban future

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 126 (2022) Cite this article. Numerous urban models are emerging in response to climate urgencies, as pointed out in COP26, resulting in a call for urgent and deep decarbonization policies. One emerging model, responsive to the need for more sustainable urban outcomes, is that of the '15-Minute City'. The quest for more sustainable and smarter cities is urgent, as cities contribute more than 60% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and thus demands a redefinition of some contemporary urban policies, especially around mobility. The '15-Minute City' is an emerging concept, currently in application in major European Cities, such as Paris and Barcelona, and quickly gaining popularity as a potent solution for encouraging urban sustainability transitions. As the model approaches urban planning via humane socio-economic dimensions, it can be further developed to benefit urban communities, globally in an equitable fashion. In doing so, the model can be crafted to respond to the challenges of the other geographies, including those of the Global South, specifically relating to urban infrastructural financing. This approach recognizes the need for models that can contribute to deep decarbonization agendas, while being contextually responsive with sound financial mechanisms-including both Public and Private parties. In this paper, we argue that the '15-Minute City' concept can be poised as a potent solution to re-structure cities for increased sustainability, inclusivity, and economic equity, through locally implemented fiscal mechanisms.
POLITICS
Nature.com

Microbial oxidation of atmospheric trace gases

The atmosphere has recently been recognized as a major source of energy sustaining life. Diverse aerobic bacteria oxidize the three most abundant reduced trace gases in the atmosphere, namely hydrogen (H2), carbon monoxide (CO) and methane (CH4). This Review describes the taxonomic distribution, physiological role and biochemical basis of microbial oxidation of these atmospheric trace gases, as well as the ecological, environmental, medical and astrobiological importance of this process. Most soil bacteria and some archaea can survive by using atmospheric H2 and CO as alternative energy sources, as illustrated through genetic studies on Mycobacterium cells and Streptomyces spores. Certain specialist bacteria can also grow on air alone, as confirmed by the landmark characterization of Methylocapsa gorgona, which grows by simultaneously consuming atmospheric CH4, H2 and CO. Bacteria use high-affinity lineages of metalloenzymes, namely hydrogenases, CO dehydrogenases and methane monooxygenases, to utilize atmospheric trace gases for aerobic respiration and carbon fixation. More broadly, trace gas oxidizers enhance the biodiversity and resilience of soil and marine ecosystems, drive primary productivity in extreme environments such as Antarctic desert soils and perform critical regulatory services by mitigating anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases and toxic pollutants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Single-atom Cu anchored catalysts for photocatalytic renewable H production with a quantum efficiency of 56%

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27698-3, published online 10 January 2022. In Supplementary Fig.Â 28b in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the figure panel incorrectly read '345 mW/cm2' but should have been '34.5 mW/cm2'. In the caption of Supplementary Fig.Â 20 in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Can foodporn prime healthy eating? Thinking beyond digital gazing and satiety

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The uprise of digital media has bypassed the language and cultural barriers of communicating about food with peers. Sharing exaggeratively glamourized food visuals with fancy hashtags and folksonomy, generally termed as Foodporn, is "trendy". Exposure to Foodporn affects food choices, directly or indirectly, through psychological, physiological and psychosocial means. Though unhealthy connotation is often attributed to foodporn, this perspective article implores that the plausible potential to alluring food pictures to prompt healthy food choices, be explored. Can foodporn be effectively used for e-priming (electronically priming) healthy food choices by glamourizing and idealizing healthy foods?
INDIA
Nature.com

Direct effects of elevated dissolved CO can alter the life history of freshwater zooplankton

Dissolved CO2 levels (pCO2) are increasing in lentic freshwaters across the globe. Recent studies have shown that this will impact the nutritional quality of phytoplankton as primary producers. However, the extent to which freshwater zooplankton may also be directly affected remains unclear. We test this in three model species representative of the main functional groups of primary consumers in freshwaters; the water flea Daphnia magna, the seed shrimp Heterocypris incongruens and the rotifer Brachionus calyciflorus. We experimentally exposed individuals to three pCO2 levels (1,500; 25,500 and 83,000Â ppm) to monitor changes in life history in response to current, elevated and extreme future pCO2 conditions in ponds and shallow lakes. All species had reduced survival under the extreme pCO2 treatment, but the water flea was most sensitive. Body size and reproduction were reduced at 25,500Â ppm in the water flea and the seed shrimp and population growth was delayed in the rotifer. Overall, our results show that direct effects of pCO2 could impact the population dynamics of freshwater zooplankton. By differentially modulating the life history of functional groups of primary consumers, elevated pCO2 has the potential to change the evolutionary trajectories of populations as well as the ecological functioning of freshwater communities.
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

Study Reveals Invasive Insect Species Could Wipe Out Nearly 1.5 Million Urban Trees in Coming Decades

Though they look harmless, the invasive emerald ash borer insect could be responsible for the loss of 1.4 million trees in U.S. urban cities, a new study shows. The seemingly cute green bug is actually very harmful to ash trees all throughout different communities. And according to The Hill, in the next several decades, the insect will take out over a million trees. And it will cost these regions $900 million to replace.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

US Olympic figure skater quits at 16 after being linked to DoJ spy case

A figure skating prodigy has retired at the age of 16, just a month after it was revealed her family had allegedly been targeted by Chinese spies operating in the US. Insider reports that Alysa Liu, widely considered among the most talented skaters in the US, announced her retirement on Instagram on Saturday. The Olympian said she had reached all of her goals and that she was "satisfied" with her career. "I started skating when I was 5 so that's about 11 years on the ice and it's been an insane 11 years. A lot of good and...
SPORTS
Nature.com

Pet ownership and psychological well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic

The question of pet ownership contributing to human well-being has received mixed empirical evidence. This contrasts with the lay intuition that pet ownership contributes positively to wellness. In a large representative sample, we investigate the differences that may exist between pet vs. non-pet owners in terms of their well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic, and examine among different sociodemographic strata, for whom pet ownership can be more vs. less beneficial. A cross-sectional questionnaire survey was conducted among Canadian adults (1220 pet owners, 1204 non-pet owners). Pet owners reported lower well-being than non-pet owners on a majority of well-being indicators; this general pet ownership effect held when accounting for pet species (dogs, cats, other species) and number of pets owned. Compared to owners of other pets, dog owners reported higher well-being. When examining the effect of pet ownership within different socioeconomic strata, being a pet owner was associated with lower well-being among: women; people who have 2"‰+"‰children living at home; people who are unemployed. Our results offer a counterpoint to popular beliefs emphasising the benefits of pets to human wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic and confirm the importance of accounting for sociodemographic factors to further understand the experience of pet ownership.
PETS

