It's time to vote for the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns Athlete of the Week for the week of April 4-9. All in-season sports will be eligible. Last week, Spruce Creek softball star Haley Yeary took home a decisive win with over 32% of the nearly 20,000 votes that were cast. The Stetson commit had three hits and three runs scored as the Hawks defeated DeLand 10-5.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO