Pima, AZ

Rabbits at risk from deadly virus

By Steve Jess
azpm.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deadly virus is spreading through the community and officials recommend immediate vaccinations for the at-risk population. The story sounds familiar, but this time the vulnerable population is rabbits. Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease...

news.azpm.org

