Michigan State

Jury gets bomb evidence in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial

edglentoday.com
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors entered a fifth day of deliberations Friday with pennies that were offered as evidence of an explosive earlier in the trial of four men charged with https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-health-business-michigan-gretchen-whitmer-afefc541df8d47d33c8032caf147e066">conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A court employee handed over a large plastic bag...

www.edglentoday.com

