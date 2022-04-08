ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles-Rays series preview: Looking to do better than 1-18 this year

By Mark Brown
Camden Chat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor fans of teams who aren’t in the middle of multi-year rebuilding efforts that feature minimal attempts to improve the big league roster externally, Opening Day is a time to dream about what your team might be able to do this year. When everyone is starting off 0-0, you can always...

CBS Baltimore

Family Members Of Slain Officer Keona Holley, Fallen Baltimore Firefighters To Throw First Pitch At Orioles Home Opener

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are honoring some of Baltimore’s bravest for the ceremonial first pitch at Monday’s home opener. The ceremonial first pitch will honor Baltimore Officer Keona Holley, who died after an ambush shooting, and three Baltimore firefighters who lost their lives in a vacant building collapse. Officer Holley died after a week on life support after she was caught in an ambush shooting in Curtis Bay in December. Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo died in January after a building on fire partially collapsed with them in it. Officer Holley’s son, Lt. Butrim’s mother-in-law, Lacayo’s brother, and Sadler’s daughter will be in attendance to throw the first pitch, alongside firefighter John McMaster, who was critically injured in the collapse that killed three of his colleagues. The Orioles play the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 3:05 p.m., but festivities begin at 2:25 p.m., starting with a pre-game ceremony emceed by Orioles broadcaster Rob Long. The match will be the 30th home opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.  
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The future of the Orioles’ infield is in Double-A Bowie, and they already have championship aspirations

Gunnar Henderson had an idea. He and Joey Ortiz were working in the batting cage this offseason, the kind of run-of-the-mill process that can become monotonous even to a 20-year-old early in his professional baseball career. “Hey, Joey,” Henderson prompted. “You wanna play a game of horse off the tee?” Ortiz didn’t need to be pressed, setting off a friendly competition between the Orioles ...
BOWIE, MD
numberfire.com

Anthony Bemboom catching for Baltimore on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bemboom will catch for right-hander Tyler Wells and bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Robinson Chirinos moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bemboom for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Mejía delivers again, Rays beat Orioles 14th straight time

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — No team does a better job of utilizing the entire roster than the Tampa Bay Rays, who thrive on unselfish contributions by role players such as Francisco Mejía. Less than 24 hours after his eighth-inning, pinch-hit sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead run...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Opening Day scores: Live updates from Dodgers-Rockies, Phillies-A's, more; Yankees win on walk-off

Major League Baseball's 2022 Opening Day is here... again. After 14 teams played their openers on Thursday, the league's other 16 teams are all in action Friday to begin their 2022 seasons. The Yankees got their 2022 off on the right foot on the field (after not coming to an extension agreement with Aaron Judge), beating the Red Sox in 11 innings with Josh Donaldson hitting a walk-off single. The Phillies, Dodgers, Rays and Giants are among the other teams in action in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles Tap Bruce Zimmerman As Starting Pitcher For Home Opener

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland-born pitcher Bruce Zimmermann will be the starting pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Camden Yards. The team said in a social media post on Sunday that Zimmermann was a hometown kid who grew up watching Opening Day every year. And come Monday, 2022 will finally be his “dream to reality” year. “I know the nerves are going to be really high but I’m very excited. It’s an awesome opportunity,” Zimmermann said. Dream to reality. Bruce is the first Maryland-born pitcher to start a home opener at Camden Yards. pic.twitter.com/IzsJYvYkIU — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 10, 2022   Zimmermann grew up in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/8/22

It is Opening Day at last. No more lockout delays, no more rain postponements, and no more post-spring training off-days — just good ol’ fashioned regular season baseball. I’m ready. Hope you are too, and that you’ll join us in following along!. Today on the site,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

